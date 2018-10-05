TFC, Whitecaps battle for valuable points

Toronto FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps know the odds aren't in their favor but neither side is giving up just yet.

Despite the slimmest of playoff hopes, Toronto and Vancouver have three points in mind ahead of the all-Canadian matchup on Saturday at BMO Field.

Toronto (9-15-6) sits ninth in the Eastern Conference, seven points back of sixth-place Montreal. TFC holds a game in hand on their other Canadian rival but to get to that final playoff spot, they'll have to leapfrog the New England Revolution and D.C. United.

A win against New England helped their cause but a lot will have to break Toronto's way for them to extend their season. Knowing his team faces a tough uphill climb, coach Greg Vanney is focusing on the one thing his team can do to keep that hope alive: win.

"With every win, we put a little bit of pressure on the teams that are in front of us that have to keep getting results and we play it that way," coach Greg Vanney told mlssoccer.com. "We want to finish strong and (Saturday) was the first step in that. Now we have obviously Vancouver coming and another home game so we want to keep building momentum and finish strong. We know ultimately it's not in our control, but what is (in our control) is trying to get four more wins out of the next four games."

Vancouver, meanwhile, is trying to get back on track after a third consecutive loss. The most recent setback, a 3-0 defeat by the Los Angeles Galaxy, left the Whitecaps six points back of sixth place and moved the seventh-place Galaxy four points ahead of Vancouver.

The loss was the club's first under interim head coach Craig Dalrymple, who took over after Carl Robinson was fired earlier in the week.

"It was not an easy week for the team, but the challenge was there ahead of them in terms of getting themselves back on track and focused on the task at hand," he told mlssoccer.com. "To be honest, they had every reason to lie down tonight and give in, especially after conceding two minutes in with a penalty. ... We were thinking 'ok, are they going to lay down or are they going to fight,' and they fought."

Toronto and Vancouver have split their past five meetings, each holding a 2-2-1 record in those matches. The Whitecaps have won just once in three visits, earning three points in their last trip to BMO Field in May 2016.

"We need to win. We need to have some self-belief and self-pride," center back Doneil Henry told the team's website. "If we keep the right mentality and stay positive and optimistic for the next four games, I think we'll be alright."