TF40 Jack Cooper Bench-press classic gives opportunity to compete and learn about lifting

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)—The Botetourt County Training Center is hosting the TF40 Jack Cooper Bench-press Classic Fundraiser on Sunday, April 7.

The fundraiser offers an opportunity for kids from elementary school to high school to compete and learn more about weightlifting and bench pressing while allowing them to have a good time in the process.

Optimism high for Salem Red Sox entering the 2024 season

“The little guys in the middle school are going to see what they can do,” said the event’s organizer Mark Harrison. “Not necessarily to compete with the other kids if that makes sense. It is going to be a fun day.”

Bench-press participation is $30 per lifter.

The event begins at 1:00 p.m. at the Botetourt County Training Center.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.