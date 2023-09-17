With Tez Walker sidelined, UNC football’s Nate McCollum channels NFL wide receiver

It was a comparison made by UNC football coaches and players throughout the preseason.

Georgia Tech transfer Nate McCollum continually reminded the Tar Heels of Josh Downs, a former Tar Heel starting as an NFL wide receiver for the Indianapolis Colts.

“A lot of people say that, but I just think I’m my own player,” McCollum said after No. 20 UNC’s 31-13 win against Minnesota on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

“JD, that’s my boy … he’s a heck of a player.”

McCollum channeled that comparison with a breakout performance, hauling in 15 of his 21 targets for 165 yards and a touchdown against the Golden Gophers (2-1), who are known for their stingy defense.

“He became Josh Downs for us today. He was the go-to guy,” UNC head coach Mack Brown said.

“Now, next week, Pittsburgh is gonna put two (defenders) on him and somebody else will have to step up.”

HOW UNC BEAT MINNESOTA: UNC football’s Drake Maye, Tar Heels use passing game to beat Minnesota

UNC REPORT CARD: Drake Maye, UNC football offense will be happy with report card vs. Minnesota

RUN THE BALL: UNC quarterback Drake Maye’s numbers are down, but is it bad for the Tar Heels?

If Saturday is any indication, the Panthers will have their hands full trying to slow down McCollum, who missed the first game of the season and played limited snaps against App State before stepping into the spotlight against Minnesota.

With fellow transfer wide receiver Tez Walker sidelined because of his situation with the NCAA as a two-time transfer, McCollum stepped up with an all-time performance for the Tar Heels.

“He has a knack for getting open. He’s small, he’s tough to bring down,” UNC quarterback Drake Maye said of McCollum, who was rocking a Tez Walker t-shirt after the game.

“. … Those are little things that don’t show up on the stat sheet. A lot did show up (on the stat sheet) … 15 catches for 150-plus yards, that’s pretty sweet.”

Where Nate McCollum’s performance ranks among UNC’s best wide receivers

McCollum’s size and shiftiness aren’t the only things that connected him to Downs on Saturday.

McCollum’s 15 catches were the most in a game since Downs hauled in 15 at Virginia last season. That's one shy of the single-game record set by Charlie Carr (1966), Quinshad Davis (2012) and Ryan Switzer (2016).

McCollum’s 95 receiving yards in the first quarter were the most by a Tar Heel in the first quarter since Downs racked up 96 against Virginia in 2021.

The 5-foot-8, 185-pound McCollum had 11 first-half catches for the most by a Tar Heel in nearly 60 years. After three games with 100 yards last season at Georgia Tech, McCollum looks primed to top that total with Maye in 2023.

“I’m just trying to throw to the open guy, and Nate got open a lot tonight,” Maye said with a laugh.

“. … He’s a hell of a player. He’s got that same kind of twist that Josh (Downs) has at getting open and he’s tough to bring down.”

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: UNC football: Tar Heels’ receiver Nate McCollum channels Josh Downs