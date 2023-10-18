Tez Walker named Shrine Bowl Breakout POTW

The Miami Hurricanes were UNC’s toughest ACC football test yet this year.

There was speculation entering the game about Carolina’s ability to play solid football as a ranked opponent. Though the Tar Heels have spent all season ranked, fans vividly remember the 2021 opener at Virginia Tech, when 10th-ranked UNC lost 17-10 in front of a raucous Lane Stadium.

After trailing 17-14 at halftime of Saturday night’s home clash against Miami, causing Kenan Stadium to wonder if the Heels had another comeback in them, Carolina rattled off 27 points and weathered a late charge for a 41-31 victory.

A major reason for the primetime win was the play of Kent State transfer Devontez Walker, who tallied three touchdowns and a game-high 132 receiving yards, on just six catches.

Yes – half his catches were for scores.

Walker’s performance didn’t just garner him ACC Wide Receiver of the Week Honors, but also him being named the Shrine Bowl Offensive Breakout Player of the Week.

The Shrine Bowl is, essentially, an invite-only bowl for collegiate players to showcase their NFL prospects in front of several scouts. The upcoming edition takes place on Thursday, Feb. 1 2024 in Frisco, Texas.

There’s no doubt that Walker, unless he suddenly decides he doesn’t want to play football anymore, will hear his name called in the 2024 NFL Draft.

An invite to the Shrine Bowl would cap off what’s projected to be a great season for the North Carolina native.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire