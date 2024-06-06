How a text from Baker Mayfield landed Sterling Shepard with the Bucs

After eight seasons with the New York Giants, veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard appeared ready to settle down and just be dad this season.

Then came a text from Baker Mayfield, his former quarterback at the University of Oklahoma.

After a whirlwind of events that followed, Shepard is now set to reunite with Mayfield as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, having agreed to terms on a one-year deal to play his ninth NFL season.

Shepard sent a long and detailed explanation to NFL insider Josina Anderson about how Mayfield reaching out completely changed his approach to the upcoming season, and eventually landed him with the Bucs instead of retiring:

Just got off the the phone with new #Bucs WR Sterling Shepard who's astounded by sudden change of events: “It’s hard not to smile right now. I wasn’t expecting this. Three days ago Baker (Mayfield) texted me asking ‘how does your body feel?’ I said, ‘I feel great. How's the… pic.twitter.com/slr9GLMJjw — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 6, 2024

Shepard brings plenty of valuable experience to the table for Tampa Bay, who had nothing but youth on the depth chart behind star receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Now, Mayfield will have a familiar face on the field and in the locker room as the Bucs chase a fourth straight NFC South title.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire