There may be no “I” in team, but there’s clearly an “X” in Texas.

Coronavirus fears wiped out the SXSW festival in Austin, but on Saturday more than 34,000 fans showed up to watch XFL games in Houston and Dallas.

The Roughnecks, whose controversial win moved them to 5-0, had a record crowd of 19,773 for their game against the Seattle Dragons. The Renegades drew 15,950 for their home game against the New York Guardians.

For Dallas, the crowd was the lowest of the year, but a dip is common when XFL teams have home games on consecutive weekends. (Last week, more than 18,000 saw the Renegades lose at home to the Roughnecks.)

Sunday’s action includes a 3:00 p.m. ET game in D.C. between the St. Louis BattleHawks and the Defenders on FS1. Then comes the first prime-time game in XFL 2.0 history, with the L.A. Wildcats hosting the Tampa Bay Vipers at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Texas XFL games drew more than 34,000 on Saturday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk