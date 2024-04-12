Texas Xfinity starting lineup: Jesse Love wins the pole

Rookie Jesse Love will lead the field to the green flag for Saturday afternoon’s race at Texas Motor Speedway (1:30 p.m. ET on FS1).

Love won the pole with a lap of 185.612 mph. This is his third pole award of the season and his first since Atlanta in February.

Cole Custer, who won at Texas in 2018, qualified second with a lap of 185.471 mph. He was followed by Taylor Gray (185.471 mph), Chandler Smith (185.312 mph) and Riley Herbst (185.30 mph).

Smith in fourth qualified the best of the Dash 4 Cash drivers. He lines up ahead of Justin Allgaier in sixth (185.223 mph), Sam Mayer in 10th (183.849 mph) and Sheldon Creed in 15th (182.723 mph). All four drivers will race for the $100,000 bonus.

There were only 38 drivers on the entry list. All were able to qualify for Saturday afternoon's race.

The green flag for Saturday's race will wave at 1:32 p.m. ET. FS1 will provide coverage. Pre-race coverage begins with NASCAR RaceDay at 12:30 p.m. ET on FS1.