Harrison Burton overcame a spin and passed Noah Gragson on the last lap to win Saturday’s Xfinity playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Gragson finished second. Anthony Alfredo, running his final race of the season for Richard Childress Racing, placed third. Austin Cindric was fourth. Brandon Brown completed the top five.

Playoff drivers Chase Briscoe, who had already clinched a spot in the title race with his win last weekend at Kansas, Ryan Sieg, Justin Allgaier and Brandon Jones had issues in the race. Briscoe finished 24th, Jones 25th, Allgaier 26th and Sieg 31st.

Click here for race results

POINTS

Chase Briscoe remains the only Xfinity driver to secure a spot in the championship race. Austin Cindric (14 points above the cutline), Justin Allgaier (+8) and Justin Haley (+4) are in a transfer spot heading into next weekend’s Round of 8 finale at Martinsville Speedway.

The four drivers outside a transfer spot are Brandon Jones (-4 from the cutline), Ross Chastain (-15), Noah Gragson (-24) and Ryan Sieg (-43).

Texas Xfinity race results, driver points originally appeared on NBCSports.com