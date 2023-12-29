Texas' Xavier Worthy has put the Alamo Bowl behind him as he focuses on the Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS — Over his three seasons, Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy has made enough plays to fill a highlight reel.

Twenty-six career touchdown catches — the third-most in Texas history — will do that. As will 195 receptions and 2,710 receiving yards.

But not included among those memorable moments was the 2022 Alamo Bowl, a 27-20 loss to Washington on a night when Worthy dropped two passes that likely would have resulted in touchdowns. Texas later revealed that Worthy had played against the Huskies with a broken bone in his hand.

One year later, Worthy has come full circle. Texas and Washington are again meeting in the postseason, but this time they're playing in Monday’s Sugar Bowl for a spot in the national championship game. Given a chance on Friday to reflect on last year’s lowlight, Worthy said he’s put that in his rearview mirror.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian hugs wide receiver Xavier Worthy after the Longhorns' 29-26 win in Fort Worth on Nov. 11. Worthy is five catches away from the 200-reception career mark and has 26 touchdown catches on his résumé — third-most in program history.

"It's the highs and lows of football," Worthy said. "That's what you've got to love about football. It has its highs, it has its lows. I definitely learned from it and overcome."

This season, Worthy leads Texas with 73 catches and 969 receiving yards. He earned a first-team nod on the all-conference team as a receiver. He also made the first team as a punt returner, but more on that in a little bit.

A little less than 100% heading into the Sugar Bowl

Worthy has piled up those statistics despite having to leave the last two games with a nagging ankle injury. After being helped to the locker room during a 57-7 beating of Texas Tech on Nov. 24, he eventually returned to the field and hauled in a 19-yard touchdown catch. He was again injured during the second half of the Big 12 championship game on Dec. 2 and did not return.

"I wouldn't say it's been frustrating," he said. "It's just been a little bump in the (road)."

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy returns a kickoff in the first quarter of the Big 12 championship game win over Oklahoma State. It's Worthy's contributions as a punt returner, where his average per return is No. 2 nationally, that has helped make him one of Texas' most explosive players.

Worthy said that he isn't yet fully healed, but he won't miss the Sugar Bowl. That means he'll have the attention of the Washington defense.

Washington co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell said on Friday that the 6-foot-1, 172-pound Worthy is a "threat anytime he touches the ball." Huskies safety Dominique Hampton complimented Worthy's speed and route running.

"I don't want to sound too cliché, but his speed (stands out)," said Washington cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, who was an honorable mention selection on the all-Big 12 team while playing last year at Oklahoma State. "He makes it challenging every single year because he gets better. I respect him as a player, though, for sure. A really good player."

Getting it done in the return game, too

Worthy is also a threat on special teams. After replacing D'Shawn Jamison as UT's primary punt returner in 2022, Worthy has flourished in that role this season. The 17.9 yards that he's averaging per return ranks second nationally only to USC's Zachariah Branch (20.8). His average also is currently the second-best mark in school history. Only Bobby Dillon, who averaged 22.3 yards per return in 1950, has done better.

Six of Worthy's 20 returns have set Texas up in an opponent's territory. He also scored on a 74-yard return against BYU in October, and he had an 86-yard return against Iowa State nullified by a teammate's penalty.

"I feel like it kind of just took a little bit of confidence," Worthy said. "I feel like last year I didn't really have confidence in punt return. I feel like this year I've kind of got more confidence and have become more comfortable catching the ball."

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy runs drills during practice at the Superdome on Thursday in New Orleans. The Longhorns will face the Washington Huskies in the Sugar Bowl on Monday.

Washington will have to pick its poison on coverage

Worthy won't be the only talented receiver running routes at the Sugar Bowl. Worthy is splitting the Texas targets with fellow receivers Adonai Mitchell (51 catches, 813 yards, 10 touchdowns) and Jordan Whittington (38-435-1). Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders has contributed 39 receptions, 607 yards and two touchdowns.

The Washington passing attack will counter with Biletnikoff Award finalist Rome Odunze, who has been credited with 81 catches, 1,428 receiving yards and 13 touchdown receptions. Sophomore Ja'Lynn Polk has exactly 1,000 receiving yards this year. Jalen McMillan, who like Worthy is a native of Fresno, Calif., is coming off a 131-yard performance in the Pac-12 championship game.

So, what makes Worthy stand out among those standouts?

"He's able to do things that other people can't do. He's different, bro. I ain't going to lie, it's hard to explain," Mitchell said. "You can get him the ball in a flat and he'll take it 60 yards. You can get him the ball on a slant, he'll take it 60 yards. You can give him the ball on a go or a post. He's able to stretch the field no matter how he gets the ball. He's different, man. Electric."

