How Texas’ Xavier Worthy fits with the Kansas City Chiefs

When the Kansas City Chiefs last traded up with the Buffalo Bills in the NFL Draft, they selected Patrick Mahomes with the No. 10 pick in 2018.

Now, the Chiefs traded up to what was the Bills pick at No. 28 in the 2024 NFL Draft to take Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

Worthy brings the speed element that Tyreek Hill brought to the Chiefs during his time there. If Worthy settles in, he gives the Chiefs another weapon to quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ arsenal.

Still, Hill’s 479 catches in six seasons with Kansas City is something that will take work to attain, but Worthy could be used in the kickoff game as well with the revised NFL kickoff rules.

NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein compared Worthy to current Houston Texans receiver Tank Dell. He added that, “Worthy will find separation if allowed to explore vertically or across the hashes against man coverage, but he lacks play strength and release quickness to defeat a quality NFL press.” It will be interesting to see how Worthy progresses within his new offense.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire