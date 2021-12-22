Texas WR Xavier Worthy named finalist for Shaun Alexander Award

It seems like every week Texas’ star wideout Xavier Worthy gets nominated for a new award.

This time Worthy has been named a finalist for the Shaun Alexander Award which is given to the top freshman in college football.

Xavier Worthy has been named a finalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award. 🤘 pic.twitter.com/BBgUt9rgHc — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 22, 2021

Worthy is joined on the list by some of the elite talents in college football.

The 2022 Shaun Alexander Award Finalist:

RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

TE Brock Bowers, Georiga

RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio St

QB CJ Stroud, Ohio St

WR Xavier Worthy, Texas

The winner of the award will be announced by the Maxwell Foundation Club on Jan. 10, 2022.

Winning the Shaun Alexander Award would add to Worthy’s already impressive resume. The speedster has already taken home Big 12 offensive freshman of the year and freshman All-American honors.

After his breakout freshman campaign, Worthy seems poised to mark his name among the best wide receivers the Texas football history.

