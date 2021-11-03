Texas WR Xavier Worthy named to Biletnikoff Award watch list

Even with Texas’ season not going nearly as planned, their star freshman receiver has been making waves in Austin.

Xavier Worthy has been the best player on the offensive side of the ball outside of running back Bijan Robinson. He has been the lone bright spot in a receiver group that has been as inconsistent as they come all season.

Worthy’s stellar freshman campaign has rightfully earned him recognition as one of the top receivers in college football. On Wednesday, he was named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list, which honors the season’s most outstanding FBS receiver.

Xavier Worthy has been added to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List 🤘⚡️ pic.twitter.com/hp39AP5Nbx — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) November 3, 2021

Worthy has certainly earned the right to be in this discussion. He has posted 33 catches for 657 yards, seven touchdowns, while averaging an impressive 19.9 yards per catch.

He is on pace to break multiple Texas records for a freshman receiver, as he is just 242 yards away from breaking Roy Williams’ record for most receiving yards by a freshman. His seven touchdowns are also just two shy of Williams’ record for most touchdown catches by a freshman in school history.

With four games left in the regular season, and a possible bowl game on the horizon, it is seeming very likely that Worthy will be able to reach these marks, and potentially blow them out of the water.