Texas WR Xavier Worthy included in 247Sports’ most explosive players in 2022

Much of the attention has been on Texas’ new additions to the roster this offseason, but Steve Sarkisian’s offense will still heavily involve Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy.

The talented duo is among the most dangerous playmakers in college football ahead of the 2022 season. Robinson is widely considered the top running back prospect for the 2023 NFL draft and has realistic Heisman potential, while Worthy was recently tabbed one of the most explosive players in the country after his freshman All-American campaign.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports recently ranked the eight most explosive players in college football ahead of the upcoming season. Crawford is very high on Worthy’s ability and ranked him ahead of Jordan Addison, Deuce Vaughn and Kayshon Boutte among others.

Worthy landed at No. 2 overall, only behind Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Depending on who you ask, Xavier Worthy might be the fastest wideout in college football. No one runs the fly better than the Longhorns’ top threat and Big 12 coaching staffs are well aware of his exploits down the field and believe he’s the most terrifying player in the conference from a he-can-score-from-anywhere standpoint. Worth averaged 15.8 yards per catch and scored 12 touchdowns as a freshman in 2021, highlighted by a mammoth 261-yard outing against Oklahoma. He is Steve Sarkisian’s new DeVonta Smith, and the Texas braintrust will work to get him as many touches as possible this season in space.

Here are Crawford’s eight most explosive players in college football for 2022.

Jayden Reed - WR - Michigan

Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Josh Downs - WR - North Carolina

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Kayshon Boutte - WR - LSU

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Jahmyr Gibbs - RB - Alabama

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Addison - WR - USC

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Deuce Vaughn - RB - Kansas State

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Worthy - WR - Texas

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Jaxon Smith-Njiba - WR - Ohio State

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

