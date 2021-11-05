Texas WR Xavier Worthy dishes on his mentality for rest of season

Wide receiver Xavier Worthy has been one of the lone bright spots for Texas football this season.

The true freshman from Fresno, California has racked up 33 receptions for 657 yards and seven touchdowns through eight games. It was without a doubt the biggest recruiting win for Steve Sarkisian up to this point.

Worthy was recently named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list, which recognizes the most outstanding wide receiver in college football. The official watch list was announced prior to the 2021 season, therefore Worthy’s sudden arrival on the list speaks to his stellar freshman campaign.

He’s been Texas’ most explosive playmaker aside from star running back Bijan Robinson. Worthy has paced the team in all major receiving categories this season, and is on pace to break multiple Texas records for a freshman receiver.

The speedster spoke with Serenity Douglas of Orangebloods this week and explained his mindset for the rest of the season now that the Longhorns are eliminated from the Big 12 title contention.

While Worthy mentioned that the team is obviously striving to win the final four games on the schedule, his comment regarding his mentality was telling.

“They’re not going to look at your record, they’re going to look at you,” Worthy said.

That comment could be perceived in a variety of ways, but it’s clear that he’s going to give his best on the field each and every day — regardless of what is happening around him. It’s a control what you can control type of mindset.

Texas needs more players like him.

