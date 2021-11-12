Texas WR Xavier Worthy approaching all-time great Roy Williams’ freshman records

Cj Mumme
·1 min read
Freshman wide receiver Xavier Worthy has been nothing short of sensational for the Longhorns this season. The former Michigan signee arrived on campus late in the summer and has wasted no time becoming one of the best wideouts in the Big 12.

Worthy has the chance to break Texas legend Roy Williams’ freshman touchdown and receiving yards record. He only needs one touchdown and 130 yards to hold both records to himself.

Williams is the programs all-time receiving leader and was the last Texas wide receiver to be taken in the first round of the NFL draft back in 2004.

Worthy burst onto the college football scene when he hauled in three touchdowns on 100 yards receiving against Texas Tech. He followed that up with an all-time performance against Oklahoma two weeks later. It was one of his best outings to date, as he torched the Sooners defense for 261 yards and two touchdowns in the heartbreaking loss.

Here is his mid-season highlight reel courtesy of Texas football:

Look for Worthy to continue building on a fantastic freshman season and potentially ink his name in University of Texas record books.

