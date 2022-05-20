Texas WR Isaiah Neyor named a transfer to know ahead of 2022

In light of the Longhorns missing out on Pitt transfer wide receiver Jordan Addison, many would expect Texas fans and the team itself to be disappointed.

However, thanks to Steve Sarkisian’s recruiting ability the Longhorns had already added a talented wide receiver in Wyoming transfer Isaiah Neyor. One of the stars of spring practice and the Orange-White game, Neyor has already earned quite the reputation among the staff and players and is expected to be the perfect compliment to star receiver Xavier Worthy.

He also earned a spot on USA TODAY Sports’ college football transfers to know for 2022. Here is what Paul Myerberg said about Texas’ new weapon on offense.

Neyor is a big-play target set to bring an element of danger to a receiver group in dire need of more explosiveness. He made 44 grabs for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore and averaged 31 yards per his eight catches in 2020.

At times in 2021, teams were able to key in on Worthy due to the lack of a true secondary threat. Now with Neyor and a healthy Jordan Whittington, the Longhorns might have one of the best receiver groups in the nation. Not to mention, they also are home to the best stable of running backs in the country.

This Texas offense will be one of the most explosive in the nation, and if you didn’t already know Isaiah Neyor’s name, get ready to hear it often.

