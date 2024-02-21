Texas WR Isaiah Bond among Bleacher Report’s breakout players for 2024

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian struck gold in the transfer portal this offseason.

The Longhorns were able to completely revamp its wide receiver room after the departures of Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell, Jordan Whittington and Ja’Tavion Sanders.

Sarkisian brought in Alabama’s Isaiah Bond, Houston’s Matthew Golden and Oregon State’s Silas Bolden to fill the void. Texas also returns promising pass catchers in Johntay Cook and DeAndre Moore among others.

In a room loaded with talent, Bleacher Report feels that Bond will instantly become the No. 1 wide receiver in Texas’ offense for the 2024 season. David Kenyon named Bond as one of the breakout players to watch this upcoming season.

While he’ll be forever remembered in Iron Bowl history for an improbable game-winning touchdown, Isaiah Bond had an up-and-down type of sophomore season at Alabama. Overall, the wideout caught 48 passes for 668 yards and four scores. Bond eclipsed 70 yards in five outings yet fell shy of 25 in five others.

Texas is a prime spot for Bond to break out, though.

Along with tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders, the SEC-bound Longhorns must replace their top three wide receivers. Bond, who transferred after Nick Saban retired, should immediately become the No. 1 option for Quinn Ewers in a rebuilt Texas offense.

While it’s unclear which receiver will emerge as the go-to target for Ewers, he’s sure to have a plethora of weapons to choose from.

