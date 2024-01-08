Texas WR, former Georgia Bulldog declares for NFL draft

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Adonai Mitchell has declared for the 2024 NFL draft. Mitchell, who spent one season at Texas, transferred to the Longhorns after beginning his college football career at Georgia.

Adonai Mitchell is ranked as the No. 32 player in the draft, per Tankathon. Mitchell has a legitimate chance to be a first round pick.

Adonai Mitchell will be remembered for his clutch College Football Playoff performances. Mitchell caught a touchdown pass in all five of his career College Football Playoff appearances. Mitchell, who won back-to-back national championships at Georgia, finishes his college career with a 4-1 record in the playoff.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound receiver will be fun to watch at the next level. Mitchell is a former three-star recruit that immediately jumped off the page as a recruiting industry miss when he got to Georgia.

Georgia fans will never forget Adonai Mitchell’s 40-yard touchdown reception against Alabama in the 2021 national championship game.

WHAT A CATCH 🤩 ADONAI MITCHELL DELIVERED FOR A 40-YARD TD! pic.twitter.com/S86FwsqP1L — ESPN (@espn) January 11, 2022

Adonai Mitchell’s play against Alabama was amazing, but it was arguably not as clutch as his catch against Ohio State in the next year’s College Football Playoff.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire