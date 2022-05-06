Texas WR Agiye Hall touches on the difference between Texas and Alabama fan bases

The latest addition to the Longhorns roster via the transfer portal has not allowed his move to go unnoticed.

After what seemed to be a rocky year in Tuscaloosa at Alabama, Agiye Hall entered the transfer portal to find a new opportunity. He landed at Texas where he expressed to 247Sports’ Chip Brown (exclusive content) how excited he was to be in Steve Sarkisian’s system.

Even with how his time at Alabama ended, Hall spoke very highly of Nick Saban and his former school but did explain that there was a major difference in the culture of each program. He mentioned how different the Texas and Alabama fan bases seem to be.

One thing that really stood out is the culture. Bama fans — they’re not really loving, if I could say — even when you leave. Texas fans are like a family. They love you unconditionally. They want the best for you and want to make sure you’re striving to be the best person you are, whether it’s people in the stands, players or coaches – they’re all connected, which is a good thing.

The newest Longhorn wideout is looking for chances to show why he was such a highly touted recruit, as he saw limited playing time at Alabama catching four passes for 72 yards, two of which came in the championship game against Georgia.

While it is unclear how he will be utilized as he likely lower on the depth chart to start due to the fact he has yet to practice with the team, he will certainly get opportunities to prove his worth in this offense.

