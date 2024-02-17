Texas WR Adonai Mitchell sneaks into first round of CBS Sports’ NFL mock draft

Texas will send 11 players to the 2024 NFL Combine.

It marks the most for the school in the last 15 years and the 11 invitees is more than Texas A&M and Oklahoma combined. Within the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL draft, it’s very realistic for Texas to see six players selected.

The highest rated draft prospect for the Longhorns is defensive tackle Byron Murphy. He is widely viewed as the top defensive tackle in the draft and many project him to be taken off the board in the middle of the first round.

In CBS Sports’ latest NFL mock draft, Murphy was projected a bit lower than most. Kyle Stackpole slated Murphy No. 27 to the Arizona Cardinals.

Despite being undersized, Byron Murphy has all of the skills needed to serve as the anchor in the middle of the Cardinals defensive front.

However, another Texas player appeared in the first round of Stackpole’s mock draft. Wide receiver Adonai Mitchell snuck into the first round at No. 32 overall to the Kansas City Chiefs. When Mitchell is sparingly projected in the first round, it’s seemingly always to the Chiefs. That fit is one to keep an eye on.

Patrick Mahomes gets another playmaker as the Chiefs pair yards-after-catch-machine Rashee Rice with contested-catch savant Adonai Mitchell.

