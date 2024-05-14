Texas' women's basketball SEC schedule includes South Carolina twice, Kim Mulkey in Austin

LSU coach Kim Mulkey will bring her Tigers women's basketball team to Austin to play Texas. The Longhorns' SEC schedule was released on Tuesday. Texas also will play defending national champion South Carolina twice, once at home and once on the road.

For a while now, Texas' women's basketball team has known it will be playing in the Southeastern Conference starting in 2024. Now the Longhorns know where they'll be playing their new SEC foes.

The SEC announced all home and road designations for this upcoming season's league games on Tuesday. Texas joins the conference this summer after spending the past 27 seasons in the Big 12. Dates, times and television information for games will be announced later.

The SEC will have 26 teams. Texas is set to play every other conference team at least once. Defending national champion South Carolina is the only team the Longhorns will play both at home and on the road.

Texas' Madison Booker looks for a teammate during their NCAA Tournament game on March 23 at Moody Center. The two teams will have a rematch this coming season when they meet as SEC programs in Austin again.

In addition to South Carolina, Texas will play Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, LSU, Missouri, Tennessee and Vanderbilt in Austin at Moody Center. Texas and Tennessee have a long history together, but the two programs last met in 2021. LSU is notably led by Kim Mulkey, who previously clashed with the Longhorns while she was coaching in the Big 12 at Baylor from 2000-21.

Texas will travel to Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Texas A&M and fellow SEC newcomer Oklahoma. The Mississippi State and A&M trips will be homecomings for UT coach Vic Schaefer, who led the Mississippi State program from 2012-20 and won a national championship while working on A&M's coaching staff in 2011.

An Elite Eight team this past season, Texas has not yet finalized the nonconference schedule. Schaefer recently told the American-Statesman that UT will open the season against Michigan in Las Vegas and that a road trip to DePaul has been planned.

Texas announced earlier this week that season tickets are now on sale.

