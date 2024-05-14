Texas women’s hoops face defending champs South Carolina twice; Aggies, Sooners once in 1st SEC season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Coming off a Big 12 Conference title in their final year, the Texas Longhorns women’s basketball team will try to navigate the gauntlet that’s the Southeastern Conference next season.

The SEC announced opponents and sites for their women’s basketball teams, and the Longhorns will play a home-and-home series with the defending national champions South Carolina Gamecocks and one away game against Vic Schaefer’s former team, the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

South Carolina is the only team Texas will play twice in their inaugural SEC season. The schedule is 16 games long with a single round-robin to make 15 games. Each team in the conference will play one other team twice to complete the 16-game slate.

Texas will host Louisiana State, Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Missouri and Vanderbilt along with the Gamecocks. The Longhorns will travel to Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Texas A&M and Oklahoma.

Game times and dates will be announced as the season approaches.

