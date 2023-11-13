Texas women cruise past Liberty on milestone night for senior guard Rori Harmon

Texas guard Rori Harmon finished Sunday's 75-57 win over Liberty with five assists, which moved her into UT's career top-10 list. The Longhorns' next game is Tuesday at home against UT-Arlington.

In the first-ever meeting between the two programs, No. 13 Texas cruised past Liberty 75-57 on Sunday in a women's basketball game at Moody Center.

The Longhorns (2-0) never trailed, though Liberty (2-1) did go on a 7-0 run in the second quarter to close to 23-21, but Texas closed the first half strong highlighted by Shaylee Gonzales' 3-pointer at the buzzer and then kept it going in the third quarter, finishing the period with a 14-2 run in the final five minutes.

Rori Harmon scored 14 points and had five assists, which moved her into Texas' all-time top 10 list for career assists. Amina Muhammad also scored 14 to tie for the team lead and added seven rebounds and four steals. The Longhorns finished with 18 steals for the game but also struggled from long range, going just 2-of-15 on 3-pointers.

Texas' next game is against UT-Arlington at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Moody Center.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas women's basketball beats Liberty 75-57 behind Rori Harmon