Texas women’s basketball ranked No. 2 in ESPN’s way-too-early Top 25

The Texas Longhorns women’s basketball team has great expectations heading into its first season of SEC competition in 2024-25.

Coming off its third Elite Eight appearance in four years, the Longhorns are projected No. 2 in ESPN’s way-too-early Top 25, courtesy of bracketologist Charlie Creme.

The first name Creme mentioned in his analysis was standout Madison Booker, who averaged 16.5 points per game as a freshman in 2023-24. He also mentioned Aaliyah Moore, who performed admirably during the NCAA Tournament, leading the team with double-doubles in victories against Alabama (21 points, 10 rebounds) and Gonzaga (16 points, 10 rebounds).

Creme also pointed out that Texas has two top-10 recruits in Justice Carlton and Jordan Lee. Rori Harmon will return from injury to compliment Booker, named to the WBCA All-American team Apr. 4, in the backcourt.

The Longhorns registered wins over Drexel, Alabama and Gonzaga before North Carolina State fought past the No. 1-seed Longhorns 76-66 in the Elite Eight.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire