Texas woman wins $1.2 million on $18 Kentucky Derby bet

Justify stole the show at Churchill Downs on Saturday, winning the wettest Kentucky Derby of all time by more than two lengths.

A woman in Texas, though, may be even happier than Justify’s race team was after the horse won the 144th run for the roses.

An Austin, Texas, woman won $1.2 million after placing just an $18 bet on a series of Derby Day races, according to Bill Hutchinson and Mark Osborne of ABC News.

Per the report, the woman made a Pick 5 wager at the Retama Park racetrack in Selma, Texas, on Saturday. The woman, who did not want to be identified, picked her first four race winners correctly ahead of the main event, and picked Justify to win it all.

The woman’s payday was nearly the same as the $1.24 million prize that Justify won for winning the Kentucky Derby.

“It’s extremely rare,” Retama Park spokeswoman Rachel Bagnetto told ABC News. “To bet that little amount of money and win $1.2 million is unheard of. In fact, it’s the first time it’s happened at Retama.”

For only putting down $18, that’s one incredible payday.

A Texas woman won $1.2 million on a $18 Kentucky Derby bet on Saturday. (Getty Images)

