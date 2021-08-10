Texas woman searches for dog lost after car wreck on I-95 near St. Pauls

Aug. 10—ST. PAULS — A Texas woman continued the search for her missing dog, alongside police, Monday and asked the public to help find him.

Eva Marie Hadley, of Houston, Texas, searched alongside St. Pauls patrol officer Joseph Kress through Great Marsh Swamp on Monday afternoon to find her Australian cattle dog, named Boudreaux. The dog ran from the scene of a wreck on Friday. The swamp area is located near the bridge where the crash occurred.

"Me and my husband were traveling from Virginia back home to Texas," Hadley said.

The vehicle in which the couple and their two dogs were traveling was stopped Friday near Exit 31 on Interstate 95 for a car wreck ahead of them, according to Hadley. The car behind it also was stopped. A tractor-trailer crashed into the back of the car behind the couple, causing it to hit their vehicle. Their vehicle then spun and was hit at least one other time in the side, according to Hadley.

What happened next was "really a pet owner's worst nightmare," she said.

State troopers told them to remove the dogs from the vehicle, Hadley said.

"Boudreaux got scared," she said.

The dog, who is 1 year and 4 months old and described as a house dog, ran away.

Since then, Hadley has passed out flyers and taken to social media in an effort to find her dog. Posts about Boudreaux have generated more than 3,000 shares on Facebook.

Hadley is staying in a Fayetteville hotel and her husband remains in Cape Fear Valley Medical Center being tested and treated for possible injuries related to the crash. Hadley believes the two will head home Tuesday, and is urging the public to help her find her dog before they must return home.

"He's our baby," she said. "I got everybody in town looking for him."

"We're devastated to be honest," Hadley said.

Anyone who sees Boudreaux is asked to call or text Hadley at 757-217-7305.

"They can call anytime, day or night," she said.

Story continues

"Please just help us find our baby," Hadley added.

A Robeson County woman has joined in the effort to find Boudreaux.

Ginger McCormick, who lives outside the Parkton and Lumber Bridge areas, has volunteered to help find the dog even after the couple must leave. McCormick volunteers for the K9's On Call Missing Pet Services.

"I do a lot of work in rescue, so it's nothing new to us to set up transport," McCormick said.

"We'll just keep looking for him because we do not give up," she added.

Anyone who sees the dog can call McCormick at 910-624-6045.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]