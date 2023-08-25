Texas within top five of Pro Football Focus’ preseason power rankings

The hype surrounding Texas ahead of the 2023 college football season continues to grow.

The Longhorns have plenty of talent, depth and experience on the roster. It’s the primary reason Texas was placed at No. 11 in the initial AP Poll and No. 12 in the first Coaches Poll.

However, Pro Football Focus is higher on Texas than other national media networks. PFF ranked the Longhorns No. 5 in their preseason power rankings this week.

Georgia, Alabama, Michigan and Ohio State were the four programs listed ahead of Texas. In regards to the Big 12, Oklahoma landed at No. 11, TCU at No. 15, Kansas State at No. 17, and Baylor at No. 31.

The hype for Texas hasn’t felt this high in over a decade. Third-year head coach Steve Sarkisian has a lot to prove on the field this season, and anything less than a Big 12 championship appearance would be considered underwhelming.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire