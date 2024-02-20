Texas wins a rockfight over Kansas State, 62-56

The Texas Longhorns (17-9) are still alive in the NCAA Tournament race. It wasn’t pretty nor impressive, but the Longhorns earned a win over the Kansas State Wildcats (15-11) at home.

Texas guard Max Abmas headlined the game reaching 3,000 career points. Much of the Oral Roberts transfer’s points came from elsewhere, but the high scoring guard accomplished the milestone on Monday.

Texas was the first to 50 points with under five minutes left to play. Despite the low scoring output the Longhorns never trailed in the game.

An intentional foul by Kansas State on an airborne Texas forward Chendall Weaver nearly cleared the Longhorns bench late in the contest, but cooler heads prevailed. The cheap foul resulted in a technical and allowed the ‘Horns to further separate.

There’s still plenty of work to do, but Texas is still in the hunt for March Madness. In a must-win game, the Longhorns won. Nevertheless, there’s five games left and head coach Rodney Terry’s squad will need to win two or three more to reach the tournament.

Texas next faces the No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks in Allen Fieldhouse Saturday at 5 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire