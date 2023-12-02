If Texas wins, is it in? Only the CFP number crunchers know for sure

It comes down to Saturday:

Texas' chances to leave the Big 12 after 27 years the same way it started things off in 1996, with a conference championship. And Texas' chances of securing one of the four coveted College Football Playoff invitations, which will only come Sunday morning if the Longhorns beat Oklahoma State and catch a couple of breaks with teams that are ranked above them.

Are they in or are they out even with a win Saturday?

1. Do you see Texas getting into the CFP field with a win over Oklahoma State?

Bohls: I do because the Longhorns will prevail 38-24, and Louisville will upset an offensively challenged Florida State without Jordan Travis, leaving the selection committee with four clear choices from the other four Power Five conferences.

Golden: The Horns will win 38-24 because they are the better team, and yes, they will get into the CFP. Texas has won games in a variety of ways. Most important, the T’Vondre Sweat-led defense has been the one constant during this great run. That unit will do enough to keep star running back Ollie Gordon II contained enough to get the Horns to a major bowl game.

The keys to a Texas victory: Stop Gordon and then ...

2. Besides stopping Ollie Gordon, what's the second biggest key for Texas?

Bohls: Controlling Nick Martin, the fantastic linebacker for Oklahoma State and T’Vondre Sweat’s leading competition for Big 12 defensive player of the year honors. Martin is everywhere on the field and leads the league in tackles with 120, which ranks 16th nationally.

Golden: Not turning the ball over. The only way Oklahoma State can win this game is by winning the turnover battle. Quinn Ewers had the worst game of his career in Stillwater last season when he threw 30 incompletions on 45 attempts with three interceptions. He must play within himself, and his offensive teammates must take care of the ball. If that happens, the Horns will be in good shape.

How Texas has grown since the win over Bama

3. What area has Texas improved the most since Tuscaloosa, and what area needs the most work?

Bohls: I’d say gang-tackling with the linebackers. The defense runs to the ball in numbers very well and has not missed wrapping up ball carriers. The pass defense, which ranks 95th nationally, is still suspect and especially vulnerable to those underneath and crossing routes.

Golden: They have gotten better at getting stops. The defense has been really good all season, but the big plays have come late in games when it matters most, from Jerrin Thompson’s fourth-quarter interception at Alabama to the heavy pass rush that forced an incompletion in overtime to save the Kansas State game. The defense has delivered time and time again.

Woulda, coulda, shoulda: Texas-OU fallout two months later

4. If Texas had beaten Oklahoma, where would the Longhorns be ranked today?

Bohls: The Longhorns would be No. 1. They’d be rated higher than both Georgia and Michigan because both those teams played weak nonconference competition, and Texas took the risk and whipped Alabama’s butt on the road and is the top seed in the Big 12 championship game.

Golden: No. 2 in the country behind Michigan. If the Horns don’t play in the College Football Playoff, that loss will haunt these players for the rest of their days. With that said, the Horns are having one magical run in Steve Sarkisian’s third season, and it could go down — if this success continues — as the starting point for a historic era in the program’s history.

How would a Texas-Oklahoma rematch have played out?

5. How do you think a Texas-Oklahoma rematch would have gone?

Bohls: It would have been a lot dicier than the current matchup, if only because the Sooners know they can beat the Longhorns, Dillon Gabriel is much more of a threat with his arm and his legs than Alan Bowman, and OU doesn’t rely on the run as much as Oklahoma State.

Golden: It would have been a tossup because the Sooners’ offense is the one unit in the Big 12 that can give Texas’ secondary major problems. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel is a nice dual threat who accounted for nearly 400 yards of offense, 115 coming on the ground. He would still be a problem, but the Horns would win this one late.

A Texas Longhorn to keep your eyes on

6. What relatively unsung Texas player could be the player of the game with a huge performance?

Bohls: It’s hard to think of an unsung player because Steve Sarkisian has so many stars on this team. But I’ll go with Jaydon Blue in his coming-out party with CJ Baxter dinged up with a hip pointer.

Golden: Watch out for linebacker David Gbenda to come up with a strip sack. He’s quietly put together a nice senior season and will be one of the main reasons the defense puts the late clamps on Oklahoma State.

Here's the job, Mike Elko; what are you going to do with it?

7. Forecast Texas A&M's record next year in Mike Elko's first season.

Bohls: I’ll say 9-3. The Aggies host Notre Dame in their season opener and have nonconference dates with McNeese, Bowling Green and New Mexico State.They won’t play Alabama or Georgia and get Texas, LSU and Missouri at home and Arkansas in Arlington.

Golden: It feels like an eight-win season, but 7-5 seems more realistic. With tough matchups against Notre Dame (the season opener), Texas, LSU and Missouri on the slate, I don’t see a breakthrough season coming in Year 1, but the Aggies will make it to a bowl game. The good news is the Aggies don’t have to play Alabama or Georgia.

The Rose or Sugar? Which bowl makes the most sense for Michigan

8. If Michigan ends up No. 1, should it pick the Sugar Bowl or Rose Bowl with the first choice?

Bohls: They should one-up Georgia if the Bulldogs are the second seed because it would force Kirby Smart’s bunch — and their fans — cross-country all the way to the Rose Bowl. It’d be just like Jim Harbaugh, who is the total maverick.

Golden: There’s no real reason to pick the Sugar Bowl, outside of some weird mind games their sign-stealing coach might be considering. Michigan has played in the Granddaddy 20 times, compared with two Sugar Bowls. The tradition of a Big Ten presence in the Rose Bowl makes the decision a slam dunk.

Who's the Big 12's best coach this year? Tune in Saturday

9. How did Mike Gundy end up as the Big 12's coach of the year over Texas' Steve Sarkisian?

Bohls: I don't get it. It may be one more message for Texas not to let the screen door hit it in the butt on its way out the door. Sarkisian deserved the honor for taking the Longhorns to an 11-1 record and the doorstep of the College Football Playoff. If not Sarkisian, I'd have given it to West Virginia's Neal Brown, who went 8-4 and tied for fourth in the Big 12 race with a 6-3 mark after his Mountaineers were picked dead last in the 14-team league in July.

Golden: Because the conference makes no bones about displaying its sour grapes after Texas and Oklahoma executed a back alley deal to leave for the Big 12. Not naming Sarkisian coach of the year was a clear message to the Longhorns that they are persona non grata. On the bright side, the non-OU coaches couldn’t beat him on the field so they took their best shot in the voting booth. In the end, I don’t think Sark will be up late at night weeping over the disrespect shown by this snub. The Horns knew they would be hated after the way they handled the exit.

The good news: Alabama wins; the potential bad news: Alabama wins

10. If Texas and Alabama both win Saturday, who has the stronger CFP case?

Bohls: Obviously Texas. The Horns beat the Tide by 10 in Tuscaloosa. End of story. If the selection committee chooses Bama over Texas, it will do a disservice to college football, render regular-season results meaningless and send a horrible message to 133 FBS schools that they should only schedule cupcakes. That’d be horrible for future nonconference games, and the fans would suffer. College football has to reward programs that take chances and are willing to schedule tough opponents. The networks should insist on it.

Golden: The Longhorns do. Remember, they handed Alabama its hat in Tuscaloosa, becoming the first team since 2019 national champion LSU to win at Bryant-Denny Stadium. It was the most significant road win of the college football season and the reason the Horns have a legitimate chance to crash the CFP party.

