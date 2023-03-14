Can Texas win the men’s basketball national championship?

The highlight of spring has finally arrived. March Madness begins on Tuesday with play-in games ahead of Thursday’s chaos.

Many wonder how long the Longhorns can stay in the tournament. The team’s inability to reach the Sweet 16 in recent seasons has left a lasting impression about the program. This team appears to be different.

Texas head coach Rodney Terry may have inherited a Lamborghini of a roster, but it certainly looks like he knows how to drive. Even in games where his team got thoroughly outplayed, Terry has found ways to make the final score look closer than the game itself. If Texas isn’t winning a game, it is often in the game until the end.

Let’s look at where Texas ranks among top seeds capable of making a Final Four run.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama has the one of the best young coaches in college basketball with Nate Oats. It also has the best player, Brandon Miller. Miller’s extra curricular activity is questionable at best, but his playing ability is unmatched. Look for the Crimson Tide to make a run and beat teams handily in the process.

Purdue Boilermakers

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue is a feast or famine team, and I could easily see them losing early. I’m predicting as much. But if they are to escape into the Elite Eight, the Boilermakers could win a national championship.

Texas Longhorns

Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

Texas has a favorable bracket should it get through its first two games. It’s one seed counterpart, Houston, will have to escape a top half of teams that includes Indiana, Auburn, Miami and Iowa. In addition, the Longhorns can score in a myriad of ways with Marcus Carr, Sir’Jabari Rice, Timmy Allen and the late emerging Dylan Disu. Multiple other players can supplement their scoring all the way to a national title in Houston.

Kansas Jayhawks

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas is the most battle-tested team having won considerably more Quad 1 wins than most Tournament teams. The Jayhawks also face a tough bracket. Bill Self and company are set to face the winner of Arkansas and Illinois, two teams who could heat up in March. Should they advance, they could contend with UCONN, and Gonzaga or UCLA. It’s hard to see the Jayhawks winning the bracket with ease.

Houston Cougars

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston isn’t here because its path is easy. The Cougars are here because they are a proven winner in past Tournaments. Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson helped lead the team to a Final Four run in 2021. They have the pieces to make it back.

UCONN Huskies

AP Photo/Jessica Hill

UCONN is seeing plenty of hype from college basketball media. The most vocal supporters come from ESPN led by former Duke Blue Devil, Jay Bilas. Look for the Huskies to challenge a bracket led by Kansas, UCLA and Gonzaga.

Arizona Wildcats

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Former Texas guard Courtney Ramey could help his team to an Elite Eight. The most significant hurdle would be Alabama, but getting to the game is within the realm of possibility. In the Wildcats bracket are the Baylor Bears who have proven susceptible to stinker losses. Look for the Wildcats to challenge their half of the bracket.

UCLA Bruins

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA could have the fortune of seeing its No. 1 seed lose early. That, along with head coach Mick Cronin’s well-coached team is reason to believe the Bruins could once again make a Tournament run. Their biggest challenge could come from the No. 3 seed in their regional bracket.

Gonzaga Bulldogs

Grace Hollars/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports

Count me among those picking Gonzaga to make the Final Four. Improbable as it may be for the Zags, they have a leader capable of putting the team on his back. Drew Timme is should be a matchup problem. The Bulldogs could exceed expectations.

Duke Blue Devils

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Despite checking in as a No. 5 seed, Duke is playing some of the best basketball in the nation. Head coach and former Duke great Jon Scheyer coached the Blue Devils the an ACC Tournament title. Post scorer Kyle Filipowski could make life tough for Arizona and Alabama.

Marquette Golden Eagles

Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images

Marquette is really good. Led by former Texas head coach Shaka Smart, the Eagles are one of the more dangerous teams in college basketball. They just happen to have a difficult bracket draw. Smart and company are joined in the East Region by Purdue, Kansas State, Duke, Kentucky and Tennessee. While Marquette is capable of reaching the Final Four, so are the above five teams.

Final Four prediction

Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

South Region: No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide

East Region: No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats

Midwest Region: No. 2 Texas Longhorns

West Region: No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs

