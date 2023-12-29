Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy says his sore ankle still not '100%' for Sugar Bowl game

NEW ORLEANS — Almost a month after hobbling off the field during the Big 12 championship game, Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy admitted on Friday that his injured left ankle is far from healed.

“I'm feeling better, (but) I'm trying my best to get close to 100% come game time,” Worthy said during a meeting with the media.

Worthy said he’s been limited in practice repetitions and remains limited “just a little bit in cutting, but not too much.”

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs drills during practice at the Superdome on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Texas Longhorns will face the Washington Huskies in the Sugar Bowl on January 1, 2024.

And is there sill significant discomfort?

“Yeah, definitely,” he said.

Worthy first tweaked his ankle in a win at Iowa State on Nov. 18 and has sat out some snaps in subsequent wins over Texas Tech and Oklahoma State. But he 'hasn’t missed a game this season while racking up team-highs with 73 receptions for 969 yards.

A year ago against Washington in the Alamo Bowl, Worthy dropped several passes while playing with a broken hand, which wasn’t disclosed by the Texas coaching staff until spring practice. He said he looks forward to facing off against the Washington secondary close to full health, even with the sore ankle.

“I'd be lying if I said it wasn't it crossed my mind, but I kind of just want to show the world the real me,” he said.

Texas faces off with Washington in a College Football Playoff semifinal Monday at 7:45 p.m. in the Sugar Bowl.

