Our Texas-Washington predictions are in for CFP semifinal: 'Texas football will prove it's back'

NEW ORLEANS — Texas (12-1), ranked No. 3 in the final College Football Playoff poll, will compete in its first CFP semifinal when its faces off with No. 2 Washington (13-0) Monday at 7:45 p.m. in the Sugar Bowl. The winner will play either Alabama or Michigan in the national title game Jan. 8 in Houston.

Our Longhorns' coverage staff, who will be at the semifinal on Monday, make our predictions:

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers celebrates after the Longhorns beat Alabama earlier this season. Ewers and his team will face Washington in a high-powered CFP semifinal Monday in New Orleans.

Kirk Bohls: Healthy Texas team too much

I truly think Washington may have a false sense of complacency because it beat Texas in its home state in last year’s Alamo Bowl. Mindset is everything in college football, and the Huskies might be overlooking the fact the Longhorns were without Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson and DeMarvion Overshown and had an injured Xavier Worthy. That may be the type of advantage Texas needs to beat Washington and advance to the championship game.. Texas, 38-35.

Danny Davis: Texas again sweet on Sugar Bowl

Five years after its last trip to New Orleans, Texas will be playing a team that actually wants to be in the Sugar Bowl but I think the results will be the same. Texas has enough offensive talent to win a shootout and move onto the national championship game.

Cedric Golden: Finally, Texas is really back

Contrary to the 2018 Sugar Bowl, Texas football is back and the Longhorns will actually prove it with a showstopper of a win over Washington. Texas is the most complete team in the playoff field and will live up to that talent against the best team it has faced this season. Texas, 42-38.

Thomas Jones: Points aplenty in Big Easy

I agree that Texas is the most complete team in the CFP, but its one glaring flaw — a questionable pass defense — could be exposed by what the Huskies do better than anyone in the country. Both teams ring in the new year with an offensive showcase, and the Huskies and star QB Michael Penix Jr. make the last possession of the game count. Washington, 41-38.

