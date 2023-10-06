As Texas waits to decide Ryan Watts' availability, here comes Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel

Before taking questions from reporters Thursday, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian had a few things to say about Saturday's Red River Rivalry game.

"What an honor it is to be part of this game and to be part of this rivalry," Sarkisian said. "One hundred-and-nineteenth time Texas and OU have played the Red River Rivalry. A lot of great players, a lot of great teams, a lot of great coaches. We don't take that lightly. We definitely are grateful and thankful that we get to be part of this game."

Of those great players that Sarkisian alluded to, some played for Oklahoma. Sorry, Texas fans. In recent memory, two of those standout Sooners were receivers.

CeeDee Lamb, for example, hauled in three touchdown passes in a 34-27 win over Texas four years ago. Dede Westbrook's 232 receiving yards in the 2016 game is the third-most in school history.

Could someone like Andrel Anthony, Jalil Farooq, Nic Anderson or Drake Stoops add their name to that list of recently revered Red River Rivalry receivers? Not if the defensive backs at Texas have their say.

Longhorns have been tough against the pass

Texas enters this game allowing just 196.2 passing yards per game. That's No. 36 nationally. Only four opponents — Rice's Luke McCaffrey, Alabama's Jermaine Burton and Amari Niblack and Trevor Wilson of Kansas — have caught a touchdown pass against UT. With 81 yards, Baylor's Monaray Baldwin is the leading receiver in terms of yards against Texas.

"I think we're playing well," Sarkisian said this week about Texas' cornerbacks. "Obviously we've given up a couple deep balls here the last couple of weeks, but really the one last week against Kansas was on the safety spot. I think our cornerbacks have played well. I think our pass defense has performed well, and I think that's a combination of the pass rush to go along with the coverages."

Texas' corners have shined

In each of its five games this season, Texas has started Little Elm products Terrance Brooks and Ryan Watts at its two cornerback positions. Watts left last week's game against Kansas with an injury, and Sarkisian said the senior's availability Saturday will be a game-time decision.

Watts has started 18 times since his transfer from Ohio State ahead of the 2022 season. If he's unable to play, Wake Forest transfer Gavin Holmes and freshman Malik Muhammad should both factor into the plans to replace him.

"Our scheme will not change and we'll have a rotation at corner," Sarkisian said. "I don't worry so much about starters. All our guys play. Our corners, our DBs play a bunch in the games, so we'll make sure we have that dialed in by Saturday morning."

Texas has intercepted six passes, led by the two picks each by safety Jerrin Thompson and linebacker Jaylan Ford.

Ford led Texas in interceptions last year, and the fact that a linebacker is successfully defending that turnover title has not sat well with at least one Longhorns defensive back. "Jahdae (Barron) gives me crap about it every day," Ford said. A senior, Barron's lone interception this season came in last month's win at Alabama.

"We definitely got a little turnover battle going between me and him," Ford added. "It's pretty cool just to drive our competitive edges."

Texas' secondary will be a priority

The opportunity for the Longhorns to intercept a few more passes will be there at the Cotton Bowl. The Sooners are throwing it more than 34 times a game.

Led by fifth-year senior Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma is throwing for 352.4 yards per game. Only Washington (446.4), Washington State (405.8), Colorado State (383.5), USC (382.4), Colorado (356.8) and LSU (353.4) are having more success through the air. Gabriel, whose cousin, Jhenna, was an All-American volleyball player at Texas, has been intercepted only twice.

"He's a confident kid," Barron said. "He loves shots. He's supposed to place his receivers, and he trusts his receivers. It's going to be a good matchup for us in the back end to be able to work with that and be on the same page and control him."

Barron recorded an interception during last year's 49-0 win over Oklahoma. While thinking about that turnover this week, he recalled a few words of advice he received about the Red River Rivalry from former Texas standout Michael Huff.

"He told me this is the game that you'll be legendary forever," Barron said. "He told me, 'They still play my plays from decades ago,' so this is a game that could put me out there forever. So just making plays and they'll play this literally every single year. I'm just going out there excited and happy."

Saturday's game

No. 3 Texas (5-0, 2-0) vs. No. 12 Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0), 11 a.m., Cotton Bowl in Dallas, ABC, 1300, 98.1, 105.3 (Spanish)

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas defense to be tested in rivalry game by Oklahoma passing attack