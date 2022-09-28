Texas vs West Virginia prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1

Texas vs West Virginia How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 1

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Texas (2-2), West Virginia (2-2)

Texas vs West Virginia Game Preview

Why West Virginia Will Win

The Mountaineers have the offensive balance, and they have the run defense. That should be enough to at least keep up.

JT Daniels has been steady and terrific so far – the passing game might not be explosive, but it works – and the creativity is there to mix up the attack to get all the parts involved.

The defense might have issues against the better quarterbacks, but the team leads all Big 12 teams in time of possession, the pass rush is solid, and the run D has been great over the last few weeks.

But …

Why Texas Will Win

Can the D keep up with a strong attack?

Virginia Tech doesn’t have enough offensive weapons – West Virginia didn’t have much of a problem last week. However, Kansas was almost perfectly balanced in its 55-42 win, and Pitt keep on throwing without a problem in its win.

The D doesn’t take the ball away enough, and there aren’t quite enough tackles for loss even though the pass rush isn’t bad.

Texas might be coming off a rough loss to Texas Tech, but the offense was okay, Bijan Robinson has been outstanding over the last few games, and the offensive line should be able to more than hold its own against the Mountaineer defensive front.

Commit to the run early, and the offense will work.

What’s Going To Happen

Texas just can’t seem to finish the drill.

It was one stop away from beating Alabama. It was one stop away from beating Texas Tech. It has yet to go full-throttle with the go-go style Steve Sarkisian wants to play, but the deep shots will be there to open things up just enough to give Robinson room.

Daniels will do fine against the Longhorn secondary, but Texas will get out with a good win with a bit more happening from the run D.

Texas vs West Virginia Prediction, Line

Texas 40, West Virginia 26

Line: Texas -9.5, o/u: 62

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Texas vs West Virginia Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

