Texas vs Washington prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Valero Alamo Bowl, Thursday, December 29

Texas vs Washington Valero Alamo Bowl Prediction Game Preview

Texas vs Washington How To Watch

Date: Thursday, December 29

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

Venue: Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Texas (8-4), Washington (10-2)

Texas vs Washington Valero Alamo Bowl 5 Things To Know

Valero Alamo Bowl Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

– You never know when it comes to these bowl games what kind of mayhem you’re going to get, but for all intents and purposes, Texas has to use this to set the tone for a potentially monstrous 2023. There are still plenty of great players in place, but it’s missing superstar RB Bijan Robinson and, potentially, a slew of important players on the defensive front.

The team was good late winning three of its last four, but the O stalled against TCU and couldn’t get by Oklahoma State before the finishing kick. It was able to crank up the ground game in the win over eventual Big 12 Champion Kansas State, but Mr. Robinson had something to do with that.

– Texas lost its main guy in Robinson, but QB Quinn Ewers is rolling. So is Washington QB Michael Penix Jr., who announced he’s coming back next year – this is when the 2023 Heisman campaign starts.

The Huskies closed out with six straight wins after losing back-to-back road games against UCLA and Arizona State. The offense caught fire, the defense held up just enough to to get by, and overall it was a fantastic first season under head coach Kalen DeBoer.

– This is Washington’s first bowl appearance in a few years, beating Boise State in a blowout to close out the Chris Petersen era in the 2019 Las Vegas Bowl. Before that it lost three straight bowls and was an ugly 5-13 since getting past Michigan in the 1992 Rose. On the other side …

– Texas has been a bowl game monster. It’s the first appearance since the Tom Herman era – his teams went 4-0 in bowls highlighted by a Sugar Bowl stunner over Georgia. Helped by the great run under Mack Brown, Texas has won 13 of its last 17 bowls since pulling off the 2001 Holiday over … Washington.

– This makes it three appearances in four years in the Alamo for Texas – it beat a strong Utah team in 2019 and whacked Colorado in 2020. Now it’s up to Washington and the Pac-12 to finally stand up to the Big 12. Overall the Alamo has been a dud over the last three seasons, but it was strong before that with four games decided by five points or fewer.

Washington State beat Iowa State 28-26 in the 2018 version. Other than that, the Big 12 is 6-1 in the last seven vs the Big 12, and 9-3 since the two conferences took over the bowl tie-ins in the 2009 season.

Why Texas Will Win The Valero Alamo Bowl

The passing game will still work.

It’s Texas, so there are still running backs to rotate into the rushing mix behind a decent offensive line, but it’s not going to get nearly the same production without Bijan Robinson carrying the mail.

However, QB Quinn Ewers is still special, and so is future NFL starting WR Xavier Worthy – he’s still a year away from being eligible – going against a pass defense that was the least efficient in the Pac-12 and allowed 242 yards per game.

Washington brings the pass rush, but as long as Ewers can get into a groove, the offense can move just fine.

The Husky defense doesn’t take the ball away and doesn’t generate enough big plays, but it can get pounded on, too. The Texas passing attack takes center stage, and Robinson might not be there, but the ground game has to try. UW is 2-2 when allowing 150 rushing yards or more.

The Longhorns have to control the tempo, but …

Why Washington Will Win The Valero Alamo Bowl

Here comes the high-flying Washington offense that leads the nation in passing and third down conversions.

Texas lost both times it allowed 330 passing yards or more, and that’s par for the course for Penix Jr. and the Husky attack. It only failed to get to 330 passing yards four times, and it made up for it in three of them by running well.

Texas can be run on – it’s 1-4 when allowing 140 yards or more, and Washington is 4-0 when it gets to that mark – it’s going to get physical when it can.

The offense turned it over multiple times just twice – in the loss to UCLA and the win over Washington State. Washington isn’t going to beat itself, and Texas doesn’t force takeaways. To pull this off, Ewers and the Longhorns will have to keep pressing.

Again, Washington has a pass rush to at least be disruptive, but …

Valero Alamo Bowl Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

NEXT: What’s Going To Happen, Texas vs Washington Prediction, Valero Alamo Bowl History

Texas vs Washington Valero Alamo Bowl, What’s Going To Happen

Washington and Michael Penix Jr. will go off.

Texas and Quinn Ewers will go off.

Talent-wise, this might be the best matchup of quarterbacks this bowl season – College Football Playoff included – and Ewers will be up to the task without Bijan Robinson to take the pressure off.

Washington will be a whole lot closer to its normal self than Texas will be, but others will rise up for the Big 12 side to pick up the slack.

It’s not going to be be easy, but the Longhorn defense will come up with one more stop than the Husky side will in what should be among the most thrilling bowls of the bunch.

Texas vs Washington Valero Alamo Bowl, Prediction, Line

CFN Prediction: Texas 40, Washington 37

Line: Texas -4, o/u: 67.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Valero Alamo Bowl Must See Rating (out of 5): 4.5

Valero Alamo Bowl History

Dec. 29, 2021 Oklahoma 47, Oregon 32

Dec. 29, 2020 Texas 55, Colorado 23

Dec. 31, 2019 Texas 38, Utah 10

Dec. 28, 2018 Washington State 28, Iowa State 26

Dec. 28, 2017 TCU 39, Stanford 37

Dec. 29, 2016 Oklahoma State 38, Colorado 8

Jan. 2, 2016 TCU 47 Oregon 41 (3 OT)

Jan. 2, 2015 UCLA 40 Kansas State 35

Dec. 30, 2013 Oregon 30 Texas 7

Dec. 29, 2012 Texas 31 Oregon State 27

Dec. 29, 2011 Baylor 67 Washington 57

Dec. 29, 2010 Oklahoma State 36 Arizona 10

Jan. 2, 2010 Texas Tech 41 Michigan State 31

Dec. 29, 2008 Missouri 30 Northwestern 23 (OT)

Dec. 30, 2007 Penn State 24 Texas A&M 17

Dec. 30, 2006 Texas 26 Iowa 24

Dec. 28, 2005 Nebraska 32 Michigan 28

Dec. 29, 2004 Ohio State 33 Oklahoma State 7

Dec. 29, 2003 Nebraska 17 Michigan State 3

Dec. 28, 2002 Wisconsin 31 Colorado 28

Dec. 29, 2001 Iowa 19 Texas Tech 16

Dec. 30, 2000 Nebraska 66 Northwestern 17

Dec. 28, 1999 Penn State 24 Texas A&M 0

Dec. 29, 1998 Purdue 37 Kansas State 34

Dec. 30, 1997 Purdue 33 Oklahoma State 20

Dec. 29, 1996 Iowa 27 Texas Tech 0

Dec. 28, 1995 Texas A&M 22 Michigan 20

Dec. 31, 1994 Washington State 10 Baylor 3

Dec. 31, 1993 California 37 Iowa 3

