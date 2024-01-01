Texas vs. Washington preview: Predictions, odds, how to watch Sugar Bowl 2024

Oct 7, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Jonathon Brooks (24) and quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Texas Longhorns and the No. 2 Washington Huskies are set to compete in the College Football Playoff Semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Longhorns and Huskies are just one game away from getting a chance to play for the title in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

The Texas Longhorns secured the third College Football Playoff berth after winning the Big 12 championship title and Alabama defeating Georgia in the SEC title game, creating the perfect storm for Texas to make its first-ever CFP appearance. Texas' last national championship run was 14 seasons ago, in 2009, when the Longhorns played against Alabama and lost 37-21 in the title game.

The Longhorns have been led by quarterback Quinn Ewers, who has an impressive record of 70.7% completion rate, 3,161 yards, 21 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Following backup quarterback Maalik Murphy's transfer to Duke, Arch Manning has been moved as Ewers' backup in the Sugar Bowl. Arch, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, grew up in New Orleans and may have the chance to play in front of a hometown crowd.

In his second year as head coach of the Huskies, Kalen DeBoer has led the team to an undefeated 13-0 season. As a result, DeBoer has been named the Associated Press Coach of the Year. The team's star quarterback, Michael Penix Jr., was a Heisman Trophy finalist thanks to his impressive performance during the 2023 season. Penix Jr. recorded 4,218 yards, 33 touchdowns, and only nine interceptions and will lead the Huskies against the Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl.

2024 Sugar Bowl: No. 3 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 2 Washington Huskies predictions

BetMGM: Texas will win

Staff writes: "Based on recent trends, the winning team model predicts Texas will win this bowl game with 64.4% confidence."

ESPN: Texas has a 68% chance to win

According to the ESPN Matchup Predictor, the Texas Longhorns have a 68.6% chance of beating the Washington Huskies in the 2024 Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Bleacher Report: Washington 33, Texas 30

Staff writes: "Washington's ability to win close games could be the X-factor if the Sugar Bowl is decided in the fourth quarter. Penix's leadership and big-play ability in those moments got Washington to 13-0, and those qualities could show up again in New Orleans. Both offenses possess a ton of pass-catching talent, so expect a few high totals out of Odunze, Mitchell and Worthy. Each team is equipped to win a high-scoring game, and if Penix has the ball in his hands late in the fourth quarter, the Huskies should emerge victorious and with a spot in the CFB Playoff National Championship."

Fox Sports: Pick Washington

Staff writes: "There’s an incredible collection of skill position talent on hand down in New Orleans, plus the added storyline of Steve Sarkisian facing his former program. Both the Huskies and Longhorns played each other in a bowl last year and, even with some new faces, that could inform who has the upper hand when it comes to winning this one and advancing to Houston."

2024 Sugar Bowl: No. 3 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 2 Washington Huskies odds, betting lines

The Texas Longhorns are favorites to defeat the Washington Huskies, according to the BetMGM NCAA odds.

Spread: Texas (-3.5)

Moneyline: Texas (-175); Washington (+145)

Over/under: 63.5

