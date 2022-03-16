Texas vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

Texas vs Virginia Tech: NCAA Tournament First Round prediction and college basketball game preview.

Texas vs Virginia Tech Game Preview, NCAA Tournament First Round How To Watch

Date: Friday, March 18

Game Time: 4:30 pm

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

How To Watch: TBS

Records: Texas (6 seed, 21-11)

Virginia Tech (11 seed, 23-12)

Region: East

Why Virginia Tech Will Win

Virginia Tech was bad at college basketball this season, and then a switch flipped and it became really good at college basketball.

On brutal 5-11 midseason run, the Hokies went off from three on Florida State in late January and kept on cranking up wins. And then, all of a sudden, it was brilliant against both North Carolina and Duke and won the ACC Championship.

Now it’s the proverbial “team no one wants to face” as an 11 seed.

What’s it doing right? It’s amazingly good at moving the ball around over the last month, and that’s leading to open shots. On fire from the outside, the Hokies are third in the nation in three point percentage.

Texas is good at cranking up the D in all areas, but it has to budget in at least eight made Hokies threes. That’s a problem for a team that doesn’t score a whole bunch, but …

Why Texas Will Win

Don’t get into a twist over Texas being as ice cold as Virginia Tech is hot. (Frightfully sorry for that line, but it sort of fits.)

The Longhorns can’t shoot lately and come into this limping on a three-game losing streak, but two of those defeats were to Baylor and Kansas – both 1 seeds – and chalk up the loss to TCU as a tough game against a decent defensive team.

Texas is loaded with seniors who should be able to get it all together fast.

There might not be a scoring punch, but the defense is fantastic – it’s a fight to get past 65 on this bunch – and no, don’t assume Virginia Tech will go off from three on this D.

Texas vs Virginia Tech: What’s Going To Happen

All of America will put Virginia Tech down on its bracket to pull off the 11-6 upset, but be careful here.

Texas might not shoot like the Hokies do, but don’t assume the run in the ACC Tournament will translate to the NCAAs.

This is a wee bit of a hard luck Longhorn team over the last month, but it was good enough to beat Tennessee in late January and the losses were almost all to terrific teams.

But can Texas find that extra gear? It’s not exactly playing with a ton of confidence, and Virginia Tech rolled through to an ACC title.

It’ll be a nip-and-tuck fight, but Virginia Tech is moving the ball around too well and its making its shots. Texas isn’t – that one key three won’t be there late.

Texas vs Virginia Tech: NCAA Tournament First Round Prediction, Lines

Virginia Tech 66, Texas 65

Line: Texas -1, o/u: 123.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Texas vs Virginia Tech Must See Rating: 4

