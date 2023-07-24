Texas vs. the Tide: Secrecy over starting QB is to Alabama’s advantage

Fall camp is around the corner. Alabama does not appear to have its starting quarterback. If it does, only the team knows it. Head coach Nick Saban might be best served keeping it that way.

Texas has a decided quarterback advantage heading into the game. Despite an up-and-down season in 2022, Quinn Ewers should still comfortably stand tall as the best quarterback on the field.

The Alabama quarterbacks would likely be an easy study if we had much film on them or had an announced starter. We aren’t afforded that, and Texas might be forced to prepare for three different quarterbacks with starkly contrasting styles.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

One thing is for certain: This quarterback race is close. Las Vegas appears to know about as much as we do, and we may not know anything until the day of the game.

It’s unlikely any of the three quarterbacks will perform at an elite or even excellent level. Nevertheless, whoever is named starter could ride the wave of facing a defense that did not game plan to stop him.

We could see three quarterbacks play in Alabama’s opener against Middle Tennessee State. With Nick Saban, any quarterback rotation is on the table.

Who will start at QB for Alabama? One sportsbook has put odds on the competition (FREE) #HookEm @betonline_ag https://t.co/VAb1K9n3rs — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) July 24, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire