Texas vs Texas Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

Texas vs Texas Tech How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Texas (2-1), Texas Tech (3-0)

Texas vs Texas Tech Game Preview

Why Texas Tech Will Win

Well there’s the passing game.

Texas Tech used to wake up in the morning and throw for 400 yards for breakfast, but the last time it hit the four-bill mark against an FBS team was against Oklahoma State in early October 2019.

The 2016 Red Raiders threw for over 500 seven times with some Mahomes guy throwing for 734 yards in a loss to Oklahoma.

Against FIU, Tyler Shough started to look like the top NFL prospect a whole lot of people think he could be, with 399 yards – the team threw for 407 – with four touchdowns, no interceptions, and a whole lot of big plays down the field.

Texas hasn’t faced a passing game yet.

Louisiana threw okay, but it had to because the running game didn’t work. Arkansas didn’t do much through the air, but that’s because the backfield was running all over the Longhorns. And Rice … it was a perfectly balanced offense of bleeeech.

Now the Texas secondary gets tested just as the Red Raiders might be hitting their stride. But on the flip side …

Why Texas Will Win

The Texas Tech defense hasn’t faced much of a running game yet.

This might be one of the strongest front sevens the Red Raiders have had in years, and they have yet to allow more than 80 yards on the ground. That’s partly because they faced Houston, Stephen F. Austin, and FIU.

As good as the offense has been, this isn’t a team that’s going to win the time of possession battle no matter how well everything is working. Texas is going to run, run, and run some more after the explosion kicked in with a 427-yard day against Rice.

Casey Thompson has hit 77% of his passes so far – limited in the first two games and terrific against the Owls – the O is the best in the Big 12 at converting on third downs, and overall, the team isn’t making a whole lot of mistakes.

What’s Going To Happen

This is where the Texas lines have to show up.

The defensive front got gouged by Arkansas, but that’s not a problem this week. There won’t be a slew of sacks, but just pressuring Shough enough to make him fully trust his first read will be enough.

The Longhorns will be balanced after the Red Raider defense comes up with a strong first quarter. It won’t be a perfect performance, and it won’t be a 63-56 win like last year, but it’ll be a strong Big 12 start for Steve Sarkisian.

Texas vs Texas Tech Prediction, Line

Texas 34, Texas Tech 23

Line: Texas -8, o/u: 61.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

