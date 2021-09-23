Texas vs. Texas Tech: Who the experts are picking to win

Texas got back into the win column last week after dominating Rice, 58-0.

Although it was against a lesser quality opponent, it was important for the Longhorns to right the ship and build confidence prior to conference play. In Week 4, Texas will host a rising Texas Tech team.

It’s not expected to be as high scoring as previous years, as both defensive units have appeared to strengthen, but Texas truly hasn’t faced a passing game yet.

On the flip side, Texas Tech hasn’t faced a strong running game yet. Through three weeks, the Red Raiders have not allowed more than 80 yards on the ground. If Bijan Robinson can get going, Texas should be able to control the time of possession battle.

Quarterback Casey Thompson will be tested for the first time this season, and the Longhorns will need him to convert a few crucial third downs with his arm and limit mistakes in order to escape with a win this week.

Take a look at who the experts feel will open Big 12 play with a win:

Kerry Miller: Texas 35, Texas Tech 31

Scott Bell: Texas

Chuck Carlton: Texas

Corby Davidson: Texas

Joseph Hoyt: Texas

Pete Fiutak: Texas 34, Texas Tech 23

Griffin McVeigh: Texas 31, Texas Tech 27

Cami Griffin: Texas 37, Texas Tech 31

Kevin Borba: Texas 42, Texas Tech 35

