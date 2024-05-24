Texas vs. Texas A&M in NCAA super regional softball: A preview and prediction

Top-seeded Texas will host 16th-seeded Texas A&M in a best-of-three series this weekend at McCombs Field, with the winner advancing to next week’s Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City. Texas leads the all-time series 24-22, including wins in both meetings at last season’s Austin Regional.

About the Longhorns: No. 1 overall seed on a roll

Texas (50-7) earned the No. 1 overall seed for the first time in school history after closing out the regular season with 16 consecutive wins, and the Longhorns have won 21 of their past 22 games. … Pitcher Mac Morgan threw a no-hitter in a 5-0 win over Siena in the NCAA opener, and pitcher Teagan Kavan gave up just one hit while striking out a career-high 12 in a 7-0 win over Northwestern on Sunday. … Catcher Reese Atwood paces the offense with single-season school records in home runs (22) and RBIs (88) but has lots of help in a lineup that’s hitting .383 and ranks second in the nation with 8.16 runs a game. Third baseman Mia Scott has 49 RBIs and a team-high 63 runs while freshmen Katie Stewart and Kayden Henry are each hitting at least .380 and have more than 100 total bases.

Senior pitcher Emiley Kennedy licks her fingers before throwing a pitch against Alabama during their April 15 game in Tuscaloosa. Kennedy is the workhorse of Texas A&M's pitching staff.

About the Aggies: Pitcher Emiley Kennedy powers team

Texas A&M (43-13) leans heavily on Kennedy, a senior from The Woodlands who has thrown 187 innings this season. That's 79 more than Kavan, who leads Texas in innings pitched. Kennedy has carried the load with a 1.57 ERA and two shutout wins over Texas State at last week’s College Station Regional. … The Aggies like to run, especially when Koko Wooley gets on. The junior leads the team in hitting with a .389 average and has 19 steals in 21 attempts. … Texas A&M hosted a regional for the first time since 2018, and the Aggies are trying to qualify for the WCWS for the first time since 2017.

Prediction

In what could be a tight series, Texas coach Mike White has a lot more options in the bullpen than A&M's Trisha Ford does. If Kennedy runs into some bumps, the Aggies will be in trouble. Texas wins the series 2-0.

Austin Super Regional schedule

No. 1 Texas vs. No. 16 Texas A&M, McCombs Field in Austin

Game 1: Friday, 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 2: Saturday, 4 p.m.

Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, TBA

