Texas vs. TCU: Predictions, picks, odds and how to watch Saturday's game

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers makes his way into the stadium to play against Kansas State Wildcats of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, November. 4, 2023, in Austin, Texas.

The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (8-1; 5-1 in conference) are currently on the outside of the College Football Playoff bubble looking in. They are looking for any opportunity possible to earn some credentials with the committee. Luckily, they have a good chance to do just that with a matchup against Big 12 rival, TCU (4-5; 2-4 in conference).

The Longhorns are SEC-bound next season, so this will be the last conference matchup for these two historic programs. TCU won the most recent matchup, 17-10, and has won three of the last four meetings. Texas still holds a massive advantage in the all-time series though, leading the series 53 games to 28.

Texas was given quite the scare against Kansas State last week, needing overtime to put the Wildcats away. Those types of wins aren't going to sway any CFP committee members. They'll look for a massive win over the Horned Frogs on Saturday. Here's how to watch.

How to watch Texas v. TCU:

When: Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023

Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: ABC

Stream: Fubo TV

Texas-TCU: Catch Big 12 action with Fubo

NCAA Football Week 11: Longhorns vs. Horned Frogs lines, betting trends

The Longhorns are favorites to defeat the Horned Frogs, according to the BetMGM NCAA odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NCAA betting promos in 2023.

Betting odds, as of Thursday evening:

Spread: Texas (-10)

Moneyline: Texas (-400); TCU (+310)

Over/under: 53.5

Predictions:

Sportsbook Wire: Take TCU (+10)

The article points out that TCU has a 7-3 advantage over Texas in their last ten meetings. Furthermore, each of the last four meetings between these two teams has been decided by fewer than 10 points.

Fox Sports: Texas 32, TCU 21

Accoriding to Fox Sports, the Longhorns have an 82.4% chance to win this game, whereas TCU has just a 22.1% chance.

Hook 'Em Headlines: Texas 38, TCU 24

Andrew Miller writes, "Ewers is 6-1 in the games he’s started for the Longhorns this season and 3-0 in true road games. Two of those three road starts resulted in double-digit wins for the Longhorns over the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 3 and the Baylor Bears in the Big 12 opener in Week 4."

Athlon: Texas 32, TCU 21

Schedule and Results:

*all times Central

Texas:

Sep. 2 v. Rice, W 37-10 FINAL

Sep. 9 @ Alabama, W 34-24 FINAL

Sep. 16 v. Wyoming, W 31-10 FINAL

Sep. 23 @ Baylor, W 38-6 FINAL

Sep. 30 v. Kansas, W 40-14 FINAL

Oct. 7 v. Oklahoma, L 34-30 FINAL

Oct. 21 @ Houston, W 31-24 FINAL

Oct. 28 v. BYU, W 35-6 FINAL

Nov. 4 v. Kansas State, W 33-30 FINAL (OT)

Nov. 11 @ TCU, 6:30 pm

Nov. 19 @ Iowa State, 7 pm

Nov. 25 v. Texas Tech, 6:30 pm

TCU:

Sep. 2 v. Colorado, L 45-42 FINAL

Sep. 9 v. Nicholls State, W 41-6 FINAL

Sep. 16 @ Houston, W 36-13 FINAL

Sep. 23 v. SMU, W 34-17 FINAL

Sep. 30 v. West Virginia, L 24-21 FINAL

Oct. 7 @ Iowa State, W 27-14 FINAL

Oct. 14 v. BYU, W 44-11 FINAL

Oct. 21 @ Kansas State, L 41-3 FINAL

Nov. 2 @ Texas Tech, L 35-28 FINAL

Nov. 11 v. Texas, 6:30 pm

Nov. 18 v. Baylor, TBD

Nov. 24 @ Oklahoma, 11 am

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Texas vs. TCU: Picks, predictions and odds for Saturday's game