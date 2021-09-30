Texas vs TCU prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2

Texas vs TCU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 2

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Amon G Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Texas (3-1), TCU (2-1)

Texas vs TCU Game Preview

Why Texas Will Win

The offense has figured something out.

The 40-21 loss to Arkansas in Week 2 was a dud, but the Longhorns moved away from Hudson Card at quarterback to Casey Thompson, and all of a sudden it’s all blowing up.

Cranking up 620 yards in a 58-0 Rice was cool – but that was against Rice. Coming up with over 300 yards both rushing and passing in a 70-35 win over Texas Tech – and it could’ve been a whole lot worse – was the eye-opener.

The offense is ultra-efficient, there aren’t a ton of mistakes – the penalties and turnovers are kept to a minimum – and TCU doesn’t have the doesn’t have the pass rush to bust all of this up.

Why TCU Will Win

Max Duggan.

The TCU junior quarterback threw for 231 yards and ran for two scores in last year’s 33-31 win over Texas. As a freshman, he threw for 273 yards and two touchdowns, and he once again ran for over 70 yards with a score.

He might not be the most accurate passer, but he’s been decent so far with over 200 yards in each of the first three games with seven touchdowns and two picks. Now it’s his job to continue being the Longhorn whisperer.

The Texas offense might be sensational, but the defense is struggling a bit. Arkansas was able to run wild, Louisiana and Texas Tech threw without too much of a problem, and TCU should be able to move the chains with a slew of third down conversions.

What’s Going To Happen

Forget Oklahoma, TCU has been the big problem for Texas with six wins in the last seven years.

This Horned Frog D doesn’t have its normal stuff. SMU ran wild in a win last week, Cal threw too well in the previous game, and Texas is about to do both.

It’s Texas – its ability to biff games like this might transcend coaching eras – but Steve Sarkisian appears to have everything rolling at the right time.

Texas vs TCU Prediction, Line

Texas 37, TCU 30

Line: Texas -5, o/u: 65

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

