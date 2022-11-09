Texas vs. TCU: ESPN College Gameday guest picker nominees

No. 18 Texas hosts No. 4 TCU for a massive Big 12 Conference matchup on Saturday, Nov. 12. The entire college football world will have eyes on DKR for this marquee game.

The Longhorns enter looking to play spoiler to TCU’s unbeaten season. A win keeps Texas squarely in the mix to play for the Big 12 championship in December. The Horned Frogs hope to keep the magical season alive with a huge road victory over its Big 12 rival.

ESPN’s College Gameday crew will be on-site in Austin, Texas for a live broadcast of its weekly show. The College Gameday team also made the trip to Austin for Texas vs. Alabama in Week 2 of the season.

College Gameday airs live on ESPN from 8 a.m.-11 a.m CT on Saturday mornings.

Actor Glen Powell served as the celebrity guest picker the last time College Gameday was at Texas. Here is a look at a few other candidates to be the guest picker this go around.

Matthew McConaughey

Roger Clemens

Scottie Scheffler

Chris Beard

Kevin Durant

Owen Wilson

Earl Campbell

Parker McCollum

The Undertaker

