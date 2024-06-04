Texas softball vs. Stanford final score, highlights: Longhorns advance to WCWS championship series

Texas softball is advancing to the Women's College World Series championship series for the second time in three years.

And the No. 1 seeded Longhorns did it by playing small ball.

Beginning the seventh inning with back-to-back hits from Alyssa Washington and Joley Mitchell, Texas had its best opportunity of the night to bring across the winning run with runners on second and third with no outs.

With Ashton Mitchell up to bat, Texas coach Mike White called for a squeeze bunt which the Longhorns right fielder executed nicely, despite some nerve-racking moments.

Stanford catcher Aly Kaneshiro fielded Mitchell's bunt right in front of the base and put Washington into a rundown, as Kaneshiro did not throw it to first. Kaneshiro would dance Washington back to third briefly before Washington took off for home, where she beat the tag from Stanford first baseman Ava Gall sliding in from the backside of home plate.

Freshman pitcher Teagan Kavan tossed her second one-hit complete game of the WCWS Monday, going pitch for pitch with Stanford pitching phenom NiJaree Canady. The West Des Moines, Iowa native struck out seven across seven innings while only giving up one hit and a walk.

Texas will now wait to learn its opponent as No. 4 Florida forced a winner-take-all game in the WCWS semifinals with No. 2 Oklahoma as the Gators came out on top 9-3 earlier Tuesday.

With that, follow along for a recap of scores, updates and highlights of Texas' 1-0 win over Stanford in the WCWS semifinals:

Texas vs Stanford softball score: Longhorns 1, Cardinal 0

Teams 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Texas 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Stanford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Texas vs Stanford live updates, highlights

All times Central.

Bottom of 7th Inning: Texas 1, Stanford 0

7:58 p.m.: TEXAS WINS! Teagan Kavan gets Aly Kaneshiro to pop up in foul territory along the third base line for the final out. Longhorns advance to the WCWS championship series for the second time in three years.

7:57 p.m.: Alyssa Washington fields the hop on the ground ball cleanly at second for the second out.

7:55 p.m.: Teagan Kavan gets Kyra Chan swinging for the first out. Texas is two outs away from the WCWS championship series.

Top of 7th Inning: Texas 1, Stanford 0

7:51 p.m.: Texas can't add any insurance runs to its 1-0 lead as Mia Scott and Viviana Martinez pop up to third and second respectively for the final two outs of the inning. Longhorns look for the final three outs as it leads Stanford 1-0.

7:50 p.m.: Bella Dayton flies out to left for the second out. The hit was too shallow for a potential sac fly as Stanford left fielder Dani Hayes made the catch just outside the infield.

7:47 p.m.: OH MY! Ashton Maloney lays down a bunt, Stanford fields it in front of the plate and Joley Mitchell somehow beats the tag of Ava Gall at home in the rundown to put Texas on the board 1-0. Runners on second and third now for Texas with no outs in the inning.

7:45 p.m.: Joley Mitchell gets a ball through the infield advancing Alyssa Washington to third. Mitchell advances to second on the throw. Texas has something cooking here in the seventh!

7:43 p.m.: Alyssa Washington reaches first base on a fielding error by Stanford's second baseman Taryn Kern. Winning run on base for the Longhorns here to start the inning.

Bottom of 6th Inning: Texas 0, Stanford 0

7:39 p.m.: Tayrn Kern strikes out swinging for the third out of the inning on a pitch clock violation. Kern was not in the box and engaged with Teagan Kavan in time, resulting in the home plate umpire awarding Kavan with another strikeout as it was a 3-2 count. Click here to read more about the pitch clock and its violations.

7:38 p.m.: Kaitlyn Lim strikes out swinging for the second out of the inning.

7:37 p.m.: Teagan Kavan retires Emily Jones for the first out of the inning on a fly ball to left field. One down.

Top of 6th Inning: Texas 0, Stanford 0

7:34 p.m.: Texas can't bring Adayah Wallace in from third as Kayden Henry grounds out to second for the third out of the inning. Longhorns are now 0-for-10 with runners on base and 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

7:33 p.m.: Adayah Wallace steals second and later advances to third as the throw from Aly Kaneshiro goes into left field.

7:31 p.m: Katie Stewart strikes out swinging for the second out of the inning. Longhorns continue to have struggle with runners on base against NiJaree Canady.

7:29 p.m.: Stanford makes a mound visit after Katie Stewart draws a first-pitch ball in the at-bat.

7:28 p.m.: Reese Atwood swings at the first pitch and singles up the middle for a one-out single. Texas has some life in its offense! Adayah Wallace comes off the bench as a pinch runner for Atwood.

7:27 p.m.: Viviana Martinez begins the top of the sixth inning by popping one up to NiJaree Canady near the first base line.

Bottom of 5th Inning: Texas 0, Stanford 0

7:24 p.m.: Another 1-2-3 inning for Teagan Kavan in the circle as Bella Dayton makes the sliding catch in foul territory to make the catch! Heading to the sixth inning still tied 0-0.

that glove is ✨golden✨



B5 | Texas 0 Stanford 0#HookEm | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/EqiN5K7H3Z — Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) June 4, 2024

7:23 p.m.: Bella Dayton makes the catch near the warning track for the second out of the inning.

7:20 p.m.: Teagan Kavan gets Jade Berry swinging for the first out of the inning. Nice job by Kavan to come back in the count with Berry by going with the changeup on the third strike.

Top of 5th Inning: Texas 0, Stanford 0

7:16 p.m.: Longhorns go down in order as Mia Scott strikes out swinging for the final out of the inning. Scott's strikeout is the sixth one of the night for Texas hitters.

7:15 p.m.: Bella Dayton chases a changeup from NiJaree Canady for the second out.

7:14 p.m.: Ashton Maloney strikes out swinging for the first out of the inning. Longhorns flip the lineup for the third time tonight as Bella Dayton comes up to the plate. Texas is hitting .417 third time through the lineup this season.

Bottom of 4th Inning: Texas 0, Stanford 0

7:09 p.m.: Teagan Kavan responds back from giving up a two-out walk by recording her third strikeout of the night as Aly Kaneshiro. Got ourselves quite the pitcher's duel heading into the fifth all knotted up 0-0.

7:07 p.m.: Stanford extends the inning as Ava Gall draws the walk on the 3-2 pitch.

7:05 p.m.: Teagan Kavan produces back-to-back flyouts as Tayrn Kern and Kyra Chan fly out to right and left respectively for the first two outs of the inning.

7:03 p.m.: Texas coach Mike White tells ESPN's Alyssa Lang he wants to see Teagan Kavan continue attacking early in the count against hitters as the Longhorns freshman enters her fourth inning of work. She has only given up one hit through three innings.

Top of 4th Inning: Texas 0, Stanford 0

7 p.m.: Longhorns strand two runners on base as Joley Mitchell strikes out swinging for the third out. Texas has now left five runners on base and is now 0-for-3 with RISP.

6:59 p.m.: Texas now has runners on first and second with two outs as Alyssa Washington gets hit by a pitch.

6:56 p.m.: Kayden Henry loses the battle with NiJaree Canday, as the Longhorns freshman centerfielder is caught looking for the second out.

6:53 p.m.: Katie Stewart legs out a one-out double into the right-center gap as she just beats the throw to second. Another runner in scoring position for Texas.

6:52 p.m.: Reese Atwood lines out to second for the first out of the inning. She is 0-for-2 on the night against NiJaree Canady thus far.

Bottom of 3rd Inning: Texas 0, Stanford 0

6:47 p.m.: Teagan Kavan retires the Stanford side for the second time tonight as Kaitlyn Lim grounds out to Alyssa Washington at second for the third out of the inning.

6:46 p.m.: Mia Scott catches a pop-up in the infield off the bat from Emily Jones. Two down in the inning.

6:45 p.m.: River Mahler is robbed of a lead-off single with a crazy impressive lunging catch from Kayden Henry. One down.

oh my goodness @henry_kayden 🤩



B3 | Texas 0 Stanford 0#HookEm | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/z5TWEqoZ1W — Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) June 3, 2024

Top of 3rd Inning: Texas 0, Stanford 0

6:41 p.m.: Despite making contact on NiJaree Canady, Texas can't capitalize on Bella Dayton's single as Mia Scott and Viviana Martinez line out for the final two outs of the inning.

6:40 p.m.: Bella Dayton beats out a ground out to second for an infield single. Speed kills!

6:39 p.m.: Ashton Maloney grounds out for the first out of the inning.

Bottom of 2nd Inning: Texas 0, Stanford 0

6:35 p.m.: Teagan Kavan starts a nice 1-6-3 inning double play to end the inning.

6:33 p.m.: Alyssa Washington just misses a ground ball off the bat from Jade Berry as it goes into right field. First base runner given up by Teagan Kavan.

6:31 p.m.: Teagan Kavan comes back in the count from 3-1 to get Aly Kaneshiro swinging for the first out. Kavan's rise ball has been sharp to begin the night.

Top of 2nd Inning: Texas 0, Stanford 0

6:28 p.m.: Longhorns go down in order 1-2-3 as Joley Mitchell files out to center for the third out.

6:28 p.m: Alyssa Washington is retired on a popup to second base. Two down.

6:26 p.m.: Texas avoids disaster in the base paths as Katie Stewart just gets back at first in time after Kayden Henry pops up to NiJaree Canady in front of the circle. One down for the Longhorns in the inning.

6:24 p.m.: Katie Stewart heads to first base as she gets hit by a pitch. Leadoff runner on for the Longhorns.

Bottom of 1st Inning: Texas 0, Stanford 0

6:21 p.m.: A 1-2-3 inning to begin the night for Teagan Kavan as Ava Gall flies out to Ashton Maloney in right for the final out of the inning. Longhorns back up to bat with Katie Stewart leading it off.

6:19 p.m.: Bella Dayton makes a nice sliding catch in left field as she records the second out of the inning.

6:18 p.m.: Teagan Kavan's first out of the night is a strikeout as she gets Taryn Kern swinging on the changeup.

6:16 p.m.: Teagan Kavan begins her night with a ball high on Taryn Kern. Click here to read more on the Longhorns freshman ace.

Top of 1st Inning: Texas 0, Stanford 0

6:15 p.m.: Reese Atwood strikes out looking for the final out of the inning.

6:12 p.m: A pass ball from NiJaree Canady advances Mia Scott to second base. Longhorns have their first runner in scoring position with Reese Atwood at the plate.

6:10 p.m.: Mia Scott slaps one into left for the first hit of the night for the Longhorns. She has been hot in the WCWS thus far at the plate.

6:08 p.m.: Bella Dayton grounds out to second base for the first out of the inning.

6:06 p.m.: Bella Dayton is in the box and the game is underway! Texas is the away team in this contest.

Pregame

6 p.m.: Here's the starting lineup for Texas vs. Stanford:

5:33 p.m.: Texas has arrived at Devon Park for Monday's WCWS semifinals game against No. 8 Stanford. First pitch is under 30 minutes away!

it’s a great day to have a great day 🤘#HookEm pic.twitter.com/UbI4Z7Pw4e — Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) June 3, 2024

5:30 p.m.: The Longhorns released their hype video for Monday's WCWS semifinals game a few hours ago. Mac Morgan was stellar on the mound for Texas vs. Florida on Saturday, as she almost threw a no-hitter: 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER and 5 K's.

5:30 p.m.: With a day off on Sunday, thanks to its win on Saturday vs. Florida, the Longhorns spent the day at the Oklahoma City Zoo. Look here:

What channel is Texas vs Stanford softball on today?

Texas' game vs. Stanford will air on ESPN. If the Cardinal win the first game, the winner-take-all game between the two will air on the same channel on Tuesday. Streaming options include the ESPN app, ESPN+ and Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Texas vs Stanford softball start time

Date: Monday, June 3

Time: 6 p.m. CT

First pitch for Texas and Stanford's first game of the day is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. First pitch for the second game is TBD as the NCAA has not released start times for Tuesday's "if necessary" games after pushing them back from Monday due to the weather delay.

Texas softball schedule 2024

Below is Texas' postseason schedule. For the Longhorns' full 2024 college softball schedule, click here.

Texas Regional

Friday, May 17: Texas 5, Siena 0

Saturday, May 18: Texas 14, Northwestern 2 (five innings)

Sunday, May 19: Texas 7, Northwestern 0

Texas Super Regional

Friday, May 24: Texas A&M 6, Texas 5

Saturday, May 25: Texas 9, Texas A&M 8

Sunday, May 26: Texas 6, Texas A&M 5

Women's College World Series

Thursday, May 30: Texas 4, Stanford 0

Saturday, June 1: Texas 10, Florida 0 (five innings)

Monday, June 3: Texas vs. Stanford

Tuesday, June 4*: Texas vs. Stanford

* If necessary

Stanford softball schedule 2024

Below is Stanford's postseason schedule. For the Cardinal's full 2024 college softball schedule, click here.

Stanford Regional

Friday, May 17: Stanford 8, Saint Mary's 6

Saturday, May 18: Stanford 2, Mississippi State 1

Sunday, May 19: Cal State Fullerton 8, Stanford 1

Sunday, May 19: Stanford 4, Cal State Fullerton 2

Stanford Super Regional

Friday, May 24: LSU 11, Stanford 1 (five innings)

Saturday, May 25: Stanford 3, LSU 0

Sunday, May 26: Stanford 8, LSU 0 (six innings)

Women's College World Series

Thursday, May 30: Texas 4, Stanford 0

Friday, May 31: Stanford 9, Oklahoma State 0 (six innings)

Sunday, June 2: Stanford 3, UCLA 1

Monday, June 3: Stanford vs. Texas

Tuesday, June 4*: Stanford vs. Texas

* If necessary

