Texas vs Oklahoma State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22

Texas vs Oklahoma State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 22

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Texas (5-2), Oklahoma State (5-1)

Texas vs Oklahoma State Game Preview

Why Texas Will Win

The Oklahoma State offense isn’t getting enough consistency from the passing game.

The big yards are there, and the points are coming – more on that in a moment – but Spencer Sanders didn’t half of his passes over the last few weeks and now might be out after playing through a shoulder injury.

The Cowboys are good enough to beat anyone and everyone on the slate, but the ground game is struggling to get to four yards per carry. With so many concerns about the quarterback situation, the running game has to get the chains moving, and that’s not a given.

Texas showed last week against Iowa State that it can win if the offense isn’t rolling, the defense has been terrific against the run against everyone but Alabama – no one else has come close to four yards per pop – and even when the passing game isn’t bombing away at least it’s hitting its throws.

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

The defense might have allowed too many yards over the last few games – 1,037 yards and 74 points against Texas Tech and TCU – but it’s still very good in a whole slew of ways.

It’s nowhere near the killer D of last season, but the pass rush is still special and the third down stops are there to potentially hold serve enough to survive.

The offense is finding a way.

It hasn’t been good enough over the last few weeks, but it still managed to score 81 points against the Red Raiders and Horned Frogs because the downfield throws are there. The O will take its shots over and over again pressing the Texas secondary that allowed 250 yards or more in four of the last five games.

Of course …

What’s Going To Happen

Is Sanders able to go, and if so, how effective will he be?

He’s tough as nails and will do anything it takes to get out there, but he’s very, very questionable. Gunnar Gundy can throw, but there’s a big problem if 3 isn’t going.

Assuming Sanders is going to tough it out and play, Oklahoma State needs the defense to rise up and come up with a big performance, and it’ll dial up the pressure even more than normal.

The Texas offensive line has been good in pass protection, though, and the defensive front will be too good against the run.

This is all with the Sanders situation so questionable, but the Cowboys will hang around enough to at least have a shot to pull this off late. The Longhorns will hold on.

Texas vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Line

Texas 34, Oklahoma State 30

Line: Texas -6.5, o/u: 61

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Texas vs Oklahoma State Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

