Texas vs Oklahoma State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16

Texas vs Oklahoma State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 16

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: DKR Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Oklahoma State (5-0), Texas (4-2)

Oklahoma State vs Texas Game Preview

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

Very, very, very, very quietly, Oklahoma State is still undefeated and doing just about everything right as it just keeps on winning.

There might not be a giant national splashy win, but the Cowboys won at Boise State. They beat a Kansas State team that pushed Oklahoma, and they just ran over a Baylor squad that’s been getting a whole lot of credit for being okay.

And now it gets a Texas team that won’t be able to put the collapse against Oklahoma in the rearview mirror, no matter how much everyone says they’re moving on.

What’s Oklahoma State doing that’s so right? The defensive line is getting its mail in opposing backfields. That’s leading to a ton of third down stops and a whole lot of control in key moments.

On the other side, the offensive line is doing a terrific job in pass protection, even if the running game isn’t all that great. However …

Why Texas Will Win

The Oklahoma State offense has yet to open it up, and it might have to this week.

Oklahoma had to make a dramatic shift in quarterbacks that might end up changing the entire program to beat Texas last week. That’s because the Longhorn offense was amazing, with Casey Thompson throwing for 388 yards and five scores.

Bijan Robinson tore off a Heisman-caliber run, the offensive line has been good enough to live everything work, and the Big 12’s No. 1 offense has been ultra-efficient outside of the rough go late against OU.

Get up early this week, and make Oklahoma State rally. The Cowboys might have the ability to pull off a big comeback, but it hasn’t needed to do it yet.

What’s Going To Happen

Just how quickly can Texas get it back?

There’s no time for a hangover here with three road trips in the next four games. A loss doesn’t end any hope of getting another shot at Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship, but it would be a severe blow.

Oklahoma State can certainly throw, and the offense has been more than fine – this teams plays up or down to its competition – but the Texas attack will get its balance back fast.

The Cowboy defensive front and the pass rush will keep this game in range, but in third straight Big 12 thriller for the Longhorns, they’ll rise up at home on two big late drives.

Oklahoma State vs Texas Prediction, Line

Texas 34, Oklahoma State 30

Line: Texas -5.5, o/u: 60

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4.5

