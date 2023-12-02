Texas vs. Oklahoma State live score, updates, highlights from Big 12 championship game

It has been a long time since Texas football won the Big 12 championship, but the Longhorns will have a chance to win their first title since 2009 — and last in the conference — on Saturday.

Coach Steve Sarkisian and No. 7 Texas (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) will face No. 18 Oklahoma State (9-3, 7-2) at 11 a.m. on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Up for grabs: a chance not only to win the Big 12 in its last season in the conference before moving to the SEC, but also an opportunity to make the College Football Playoff.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is back after suffering an injury against Houston and has thrown for 794 yards and five touchdowns to two interceptions in his last three starts against TCU, Iowa State and Texas Tech, respectively. The Longhorns will have to rely on five-star freshman running back CJ Baxter, who has stepped in for starter Jonathan Brooks who suffered a season-ending knee injury against TCU.

Texas will also have its hands full with Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon. The Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year leads the nation in rushing yards (1,580) and ranks second in rushing touchdowns (20) this season.

Follow along for live updates and highlights from Texas' matchup with Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship:

Texas vs. Oklahoma State score

TEAMS 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q F Texas — — — — — Oklahoma State — — — — —

Texas vs. Oklahoma State live updates, highlights

Pregame

10:28 a.m.: Steve Sarkisian spoke on ESPN's "College GameDay" before the game. Here's the clip:

10:17 a.m.: Quinn Ewers is out on the field for pregame warmups, taking in the scenery:

10:01 a.m.: "The Undertaker," one of the most famous WWE wrestlers of all-time, is in Dallas for the Big 12 Championship with the Most Valuable Player belt.

First look at the WWE x Big 12 Most Outstanding Player Belt 👀 @WWE @undertaker pic.twitter.com/GPy6xhULTC — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 2, 2023

What channel is Texas vs. Oklahoma State on today?

TV channel: ABC

Texas-Oklahoma State will air live on ABC, with streaming options on the ESPN app and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Texas vs. Oklahoma State start time

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2

Time: 11 a.m. CT

The Longhorns and Cowboys will kick off at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

Texas vs. Oklahoma State betting odds

Odd courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Dec. 1

Spread: Texas (-15.5)

Over/under: 55.5

Moneyline: Texas -700 | Oklahoma State +500

Texas schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Texas 37, Rice 10 Saturday, Sept. 9 Texas 34, No. 2 Alabama 24 Saturday, Sept. 16 Texas 31, Wyoming 10 Saturday, Sept. 23 Texas 38, Baylor 6* Saturday, Sept. 30 Texas 40, No. 24 Kansas 14* Saturday, Oct. 7 No. 12 Oklahoma 34, Texas 30* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 Texas 31, Houston 24* Saturday, Oct. 28 Texas 35, BYU 6* Saturday, Nov. 4 Texas 33, No. 23 Kansas State 30* Saturday, Nov. 11 Texas 29, TCU 26* Saturday, Nov. 18 Texas 26, Iowa State 16* Friday, Nov. 24 Texas 57, Texas Tech 7* Saturday, Dec. 2 vs. No. 18 Oklahoma State (Dallas)**

* Big 12 game** Big 12 championship game

Oklahoma State schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Oklahoma State 27, Central Arkansas 13 Saturday, Sept. 9 Oklahoma State 27, Arizona State 15 Saturday, Sept. 16 South Alabama 33, Oklahoma State 7 Saturday, Sept. 23 Iowa State 34, Oklahoma State 27 Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Friday, Oct. 6 Oklahoma State 29, Kansas State 21 Saturday, Oct. 14 Oklahoma State 39, No. 24 Kansas 32 Saturday, Oct. 21 Oklahoma State 48, West Virginia 34 Saturday, Oct. 28 Oklahoma State 45, Cincinnati 13 Saturday, Nov. 4 Oklahoma State 27, No. 9 Oklahoma 24 Saturday, Nov. 11 UCF 45, Oklahoma State 3 Saturday, Nov. 18 Oklahoma State 43, Houston 30 Friday, Nov. 24 Oklahoma State 40, BYU 34 (2OT) Saturday, Dec. 2 vs. No. 7 Texas (Dallas)**

* Big 12 game** Big 12 championship game

