Texas vs. Oklahoma State: Who the experts are predicting to win

No. 20 Texas will travel to face No. 11 Oklahoma state on Saturday.

The Cowboys are coming off their first loss of the season to TCU, while the Longhorns appear to have found their groove and pulled off a gritty win over Iowa State last week.

The major storyline ahead of this matchup is the health of Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders. If he’s indeed able to play, the question becomes how limited he will be. If Sanders is fully healthy, you can expect this game to be a shootout.

This upcoming matchup will have major Big 12 title implications and the winner will likely be considered a favorite for a conference championship appearance.

How confident are media experts that Texas can pull off the upset in Stillwater this weekend?

Is Sanders able to go, and if so, how effective will he be? He’s tough as nails and will do anything it takes to get out there, but he’s very, very questionable. Gunnar Gundy can throw, but there’s a big problem if 3 isn’t going. Assuming Sanders is going to tough it out and play, Oklahoma State needs the defense to rise up and come up with a big performance, and it’ll dial up the pressure even more than normal. The Texas offensive line has been good in pass protection, though, and the defensive front will be too good against the run. This is all with the Sanders situation so questionable, but the Cowboys will hang around enough to at least have a shot to pull this off late. The Longhorns will hold on. – Pete Fiutak Prediction: Texas 34, Oklahoma State 30

Texas has been one of the more befuddling teams in college football this year. For the most part, the Longhorns have played solid football. Struggling to put away teams like Iowa State and Texas Tech, however, shows they still have a ways to go before they’re taking full advantage of their edges in pure talent and athleticism over most of their foes in the Big 12. Oklahoma State is one of the classic “more-with-less” programs that give UT fits, so, historically, this is a spot where the Longhorns would trip up. The line of 6.5 points tells the real story of this game, though: Without Sanders, the Pokes will need the Horns to commit some serious self-inflicted errors to stage an upset. Perhaps Mike and Gunnar Gundy can channel some father-son magic into a handful of explosive plays on offense to avoid needing to manage extended drives. Even if they can, it seems likely that UT will wear down the OSU defense with Robinson and Johnson over the course of a game that is never really in doubt. Prediction: Texas 33, Oklahoma State 24

The aforementioned momentum that sits with the Longhorns at the moment should benefit this team in what is sure to be a back-and-forth battle against the Pokes this weekend. Texas looks like the healthier of the two teams right now, which is nice to see given some of the unfortunate injury luck for the Longhorns in the last few years. Oklahoma State just didn’t look like the same team against the Texas Tech Red Raiders and TCU in the last two games as it did against the Baylor Bears on the road on Oct. 1 in a big double-digit win. That might have to do with the injury issues facing senior quarterback Spencer Sanders. But only time will tell if Texas can capitalize on the momentum and if it is actually healthier than Oklahoma State. I do believe Texas has an edge in this game. The major questions will be how healthy Oklahoma State is this week and how well Texas can play on the road against a top 25 Big 12 foe. If Texas can overcome this challenge, that signifies this team has taken the next step. – Andrew Miller Prediction: Texas 37, Oklahoma State 31

Both teams are trying to keep pace in the Big 12, and it’s also homecoming weekend for Oklahoma State, so the home crowd will be fired up. However, the Longhorns will come away with the victory thanks to their stout defense and running game. Sanders and Co. will have their moments, but it is tough seeing them scoring 36-plus points, which they did against Baylor and Texas Tech earlier this season. – Jovan Alford Prediction: Texas 35, Oklahoma State 27

Joey Hickey: Texas 38, Oklahoma State 31 CJ Mumme: Oklahoma State 41, Texas 38 Cami Griffin: Texas 31, Oklahoma State 28

