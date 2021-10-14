Texas vs. Oklahoma State: Who the experts are picking to win

After the heartbreaking loss to Oklahoma, Texas must rebound quickly as they’re hosting No. 12 Oklahoma State this week.

The Cowboys are coming off of a bye week and have an undefeated record of 5-0. While there are no splashy wins on their schedule, Oklahoma State’s defensive line play has been solid.

For Texas, a second consecutive conference loss would be a severe blow to their Big 12 title hopes. If they’re able to win the remaining six games on the schedule, which is certainly possible, a rematch with Oklahoma likely looms in December.

If the Big 12’s No. 1 offense led by running back Bijan Robinson is able to establish an early lead on the Cowboys, it will force Oklahoma State to have to rally for the first time this season. Do they have the ability to pull off a comeback?

Although ranked lower, Texas is favored by 4.5 over Oklahoma State courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Take a look at who the experts predict will win this crucial Big 12 matchup.

College Football News' Pete Fuitak

Just how quickly can Texas get it back? There’s no time for a hangover here with three road trips in the next four games. A loss doesn’t end any hope of getting another shot at Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship, but it would be a severe blow. Oklahoma State can certainly throw, and the offense has been more than fine – this teams plays up or down to its competition – but the Texas attack will get its balance back fast. The Cowboy defensive front and the pass rush will keep this game in range, but in third straight Big 12 thriller for the Longhorns, they’ll rise up at home on two big late drives. Texas 34, Oklahoma State 30

Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller

Story continues

For the second consecutive year, Oklahoma State is one of the most surprising undefeated teams at roughly the mid-point of the season. And for the second straight year, Texas will hand the Cowboys their first loss. Mike Gundy’s defense has been great, holding opponents to 18.6 points per game. But Oklahoma State has yet to face an offense like this one, and the Pokes—who haven’t scored more than 31 points in a game this season—probably don’t have the offensive prowess to keep up with what Bijan Robinson and Casey Thompson are getting ready to do. In the four games since Thompson became the starting quarterback, the Longhorns have averaged 52.0 points and nearly 550 yards of total offense, and he had a masterful performance in the loss to Oklahoma. They won’t reach those marks against Oklahoma State, but best of luck trying to hold this team below 30 points. Texas 38, Oklahoma State 27

247Sports' Chris Hummer and Brad Crawford

Chris Hummer:

This game comes down to two things: Can Oklahoma State’s defense (14th nationally in yards per play) hold up against what is far and away the most explosive offense they’ve seen this year. Conversely, can Spencer Sanders play turnover free? If so, the Cowboys are good enough to pull the upset, especially if their defensive front can attack the Texas o-line. The last four of these games have been decided by a possession or less. That trend continues in a close Texas win. Texas 34, Oklahoma State 31

Brad Crawford:

Oklahoma State has a better defense and surprisingly, the better team this season. But this starts the meat of the schedule for Mike Gundy’s group and I’m not sure how much longer they can stay among the ranks of the unbeatens. This is another toss-up selection for me given the Longhorns playing at home with some confidence on offense after last week. It’s hard to pick against Bijan Robinson, Xavier Worthy and that offense, but I’m doing it. Oklahoma State 35, Texas 30

Dallas Morning News

Scott Bell: Texas

Chuck Carlton: Texas

Corby Davidson: Texas

Joseph Hoyt: Oklahoma State

Full slate of picks can be found here.

1

1